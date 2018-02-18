New Zealand vs. England, T20 scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday in the tri-series Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park:

England

Jason Roy c Williamson b Boult 21

Alex Hales c Williamson b Southee 1

Dawid Malan c Chapman b de Grandhomme 53

Eoin Morgan not out 80

Jos Buttler std Seifert b Sodhi 2

Sam Billings b Boult 6

David Willey c Guptill b Southee 10

Liam Dawson c Guptill b Boult 10

Chris Jordan not out 6

Extras (4w,1nb) 5

TOTAL (for seven wickets) 194

Overs: 20. Batting time: 88 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-117, 4-123, 5-165, 6-176, 7-187.

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Tom Curran.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-50-3, Mitchell Santner 2-0-32-0 (3w), Tim Southee 4-0-22-2 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-32-1, Kane Williamson 1-0-16-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-31-1 (1nb), Colin Munro 1-0-11-0.

New Zealand

Martin Guptill b Malan 62

Colin Munro c Willey b Rashid 57

Kane Williamson b Dawson 8

Mark Chapman not out 37

Ross Taylor c Morgan b Curran 7

Colin de Grandhomme not out 8

Extras (1b, 8lb, 2w, 2nb) 13

TOTAL (for four wickets) 192

Overs: 20. Batting time: 91 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-100, 3-164, 4-173.

Did not bat: Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

Bowling: David Willey 3-0-33-0 (1w), Tom Curran 3-0-32-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-42-0 (1w,2nb), Adil Rashid 4-0-22-1, Liam Dawson, 4-0-27-1, Dawid Malan 2-0-27-1.

Toss: won byNew Zealand.

Result: England by two runs. (New Zealand qualifies for tri-series final).

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Paul Wilson, Australia.

TV Umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match Referee: Javagal Srinath, India.