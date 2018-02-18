New Zealand vs. England, T20 scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard on Sunday in the tri-series Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park:
|England
Jason Roy c Williamson b Boult 21
Alex Hales c Williamson b Southee 1
Dawid Malan c Chapman b de Grandhomme 53
Eoin Morgan not out 80
Jos Buttler std Seifert b Sodhi 2
Sam Billings b Boult 6
David Willey c Guptill b Southee 10
Liam Dawson c Guptill b Boult 10
Chris Jordan not out 6
Extras (4w,1nb) 5
TOTAL (for seven wickets) 194
Overs: 20. Batting time: 88 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-24, 3-117, 4-123, 5-165, 6-176, 7-187.
Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Tom Curran.
Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-50-3, Mitchell Santner 2-0-32-0 (3w), Tim Southee 4-0-22-2 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 4-0-32-1, Kane Williamson 1-0-16-0, Ish Sodhi 4-0-31-1 (1nb), Colin Munro 1-0-11-0.
|New Zealand
Martin Guptill b Malan 62
Colin Munro c Willey b Rashid 57
Kane Williamson b Dawson 8
Mark Chapman not out 37
Ross Taylor c Morgan b Curran 7
Colin de Grandhomme not out 8
Extras (1b, 8lb, 2w, 2nb) 13
TOTAL (for four wickets) 192
Overs: 20. Batting time: 91 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-100, 3-164, 4-173.
Did not bat: Tim Seifert, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.
Bowling: David Willey 3-0-33-0 (1w), Tom Curran 3-0-32-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-42-0 (1w,2nb), Adil Rashid 4-0-22-1, Liam Dawson, 4-0-27-1, Dawid Malan 2-0-27-1.
Toss: won byNew Zealand.
Result: England by two runs. (New Zealand qualifies for tri-series final).
Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Paul Wilson, Australia.
TV Umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match Referee: Javagal Srinath, India.