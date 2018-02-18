Sweden beats Finland 3-1 to win Olympic Group C

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Sweden has beaten Finland 3-1 in the Olympic hockey tournament to win Group C in the preliminary round and advance directly into the quarterfinals.

Patrik Zackrisson scored the winning goal, knocking in a rebound of Johan Fransson's slap shot at 8:53 of the third period.

Anton Lander gave Sweden the lead at 14:53 of the first period on a breakaway off a pass from Linus Omark, the former Edmonton Oilers wing's fourth assist of the tournament. That came shortly after a Swedish goal was overturned on video review for high sticking by Par Lindholm as he deflected the puck in midair.

Finland made it 1-1 in the second when Joonas Kemppainen scored on a rebound, but then came Zackrisson's goal and an empty-net goal from Oscar Moller.

Sweden qualifies with three wins after earlier beating Norway 4-0 and Germany 1-0.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, widely predicted to the No. 1 NHL draft pick, was a healthy scratch for the second time in the preliminary round after also sitting out the opening win over Norway.

