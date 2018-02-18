  1. Home
The Latest: Shooting survivors plan march on Washington

By  Associated Press
2018/02/18 22:29

A group of people hold signs that read 'Guns Down Test Scores UP' during a protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse

Alessandra Mondolfi holds a sign against AR-15 weapons as she yells, "No More" during a protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federa

An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed, for the 17 deceased students and faculty from the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Ston

Cathy Kuhns, right, hugs Ana Paula Lopez, left, as they stands on a street corner holding up anti gun signs in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2

Carrie Hernandez, of Coral Springs, places flowers under an overpass, at the edge of the crime scene, near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where

Lauren Duck, right, hugs Debby Stout, left, as they stand on a street corner holding up anti gun signs in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

CORRECTS SPELLING OF SCHOOL NAME FROM MAJORITY STONEMAN DOUGLAS TO MARJORY STONEMAN - Crosses and flowers hang on a fence near Marjory Stoneman Dougl

An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed, for the 17 deceased students and faculty from the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Ston

Juliana Cruz stands on a street corner holding up an anti gun sign in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. As families begin burying their dea

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the deadly Florida high school shooting (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Survivor of the shooting rampage at a Florida high school that killed 17 people are planning a march on Washington next month to pressure politicians to take action on gun violence.

Speaking Sunday on CNN, a group of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland said they are determined to make a difference on the issue.

Cameron Kasky, a junior at the school, said the March 24 march will provide a time to talk about gun control, saying "we are losing our lives while the adults are playing around."

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting.

___

11 p.m.

Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Thousands of angry protesters in Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg gathered Saturday to demand immediate action by legislators. More demonstrations are planned across the country in the weeks ahead.

Organizers are calling for a 17-minute walkout by teachers and students on March 14. The Network for Public Education announced a day of walkouts, sit-ins and other events on school campuses on April 20. The date is the anniversary of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado that left 12 students and one teacher dead.

___

