AP PHOTOS: Beauty in the details at Pyeongchang Olympics

Seou Choi, of South Korea, soars through the air during training for the men's large hill individual ski jumping competition at the 2018 Winter Olympi
Norway's Haavard Vad Petersson stands on the ice during a men's curling match against South Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Kore
Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana starts his practice run during the men's skeleton training at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday
Ewa Kuls-Kusyk of Poland prepares for a luge training run at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/
Germany's Aljona Savchenko performs with partner Bruno Massot in the pair figure skating short program in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter O
A fan from the United States watches men's curling matches at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Nat
The Olympic rings are reflected in the sunglasses of a spectator before the start of the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, Sou
A spectator stands near the finish area before the start go the men's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 16,
Canada's skip Rachel Homan holds her broom during a women's curling match against Denmark at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Frida
Women's slopestyle gold medalist Jamie Anderson, of the United States, holds her medal during a medal ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongch
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Olympics are known for big moments: huge jumps, surprise victories, agonizing defeats. But sometimes it's worth taking a moment to look at the smaller details: Olympic rings reflected in a fan's sunglasses, the design on a figure skate, an athlete's hand as she holds her medal.
Here, Associated Press photographers at the Pyeongchang Olympics focus in on the little things.
___
More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org