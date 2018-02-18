  1. Home
Zimbabwe president sees deceased opposition leader's family

By  Associated Press
2018/02/18 21:17

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, leaves after paying his respects to the family of Morgan Tsvangirai, in Harare, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, talks to the press after paying his respects to the family of Morgan Tsvangirai, in Harare, Sunday, Feb

Morgan Tsvangirai's wife Elizabeth, center, is consoled at their family home in Harare, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. Zimbabwe's veteran opposition leader Mo

A woman raises her hands in prayer while waiting for the body of the late Morgan Tsvangirai to arrive in Harare, Saturday, Feb, 17, 2018. Zimbabwe's v

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's president says his government will meet the hospital and funeral expenses of deceased opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of colon cancer last week in neighboring South Africa.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Sunday made the pledge as he visited Tsvangirai's Harare home to pay his condolences to the family. He also urged unity as power struggles rocked the opposition.

Tsvangirai's body arrived in the capital Friday and was taken to a military barracks where it will remain until Monday for public viewing. The longtime opponent of former president Robert Mugabe will be buried Tuesday in Buhera, his rural home about 250 kilometers (155 miles) south of Harare.

Hundreds of Tsvangirai's supporters, wearing the red color of the Movement for Democratic Change party, gathered at his home for a vigil.