2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/18 20:49
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through Feb. 18
(61 medal events)
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 9 9 8 26
Germany 9 5 4 18
Canada 5 5 6 16
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
OA Russia 0 3 8 11
United States 5 3 2 10
Austria 4 2 4 10
France 4 2 4 10
Japan 2 5 3 10
Sweden 4 3 0 7
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
South Korea 3 1 2 6
Italy 2 1 3 6
Czech Republic 1 2 3 6
China 0 5 1 6
Britain 1 0 3 4
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Poland 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1