South Africa wins toss, bowls in 1st T20 against India

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of three Twenty20 games against India on Sunday.

India is seeking to continue its momentum in the limited-overs games after winning the ODI series 5-1.

India brought in three players that didn't appear in the ODIs, batsmen Suresh Raina and Manish Pandey and seam bowler Jayde Unadkat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was recalled after being rested for the last game.

South Africa is captained by JP Duminy for the T20 series but is missing AB de Villiers for the first game after the batsman hurt his knee. De Villiers also missed the first three one-dayers because of a finger injury.

South Africa's changes included giving an international debut to pace bowler Junior Dala and a T20 debut to wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen.

___

Lineups:

South Africa: JP Duminy (captain) JJ Smuts, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.