Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 18, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;W;16;81%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;37;20;Sunlit and cooler;28;19;NW;15;61%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;14;5;Partly sunny;17;7;WSW;17;67%;19%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;15;8;Rather cloudy;13;8;E;14;70%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;7;0;A thick cloud cover;6;0;S;13;81%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-1;-9;Partly sunny;-2;-7;NNE;4;79%;15%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;15;6;Showers around;11;3;NNE;8;65%;77%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;-12;-22;Low clouds breaking;-12;-22;SE;9;97%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;21;Rain and a t-storm;29;21;NNW;13;79%;74%;2

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;15;9;Occasional rain;14;9;NNE;8;73%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and humid;26;21;A shower or two;26;22;N;16;77%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny intervals;18;8;Rather cloudy;17;7;NW;14;68%;14%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;36;24;A shower in spots;34;22;ENE;13;61%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;31;15;Sunny and nice;31;15;ESE;11;39%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;25;Sun and clouds;32;26;S;12;69%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;13;7;Partly sunny;13;8;E;16;77%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;8;-3;Partial sunshine;6;-3;E;8;60%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and drizzle;5;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;1;ESE;8;84%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;5;-2;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;ESE;7;68%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;Showers around;19;9;SE;8;71%;70%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;WSW;12;74%;82%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds breaking;5;-4;Partly sunny;3;-2;NE;9;73%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;8;0;A little a.m. rain;6;2;S;8;69%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;7;0;Rain and snow shower;2;-3;ENE;25;85%;73%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;6;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-1;ENE;9;59%;55%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;29;22;NW;10;76%;66%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;31;18;A t-storm in spots;30;17;NW;9;41%;78%;9

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;9;2;Mostly cloudy;12;2;NW;9;38%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds;22;12;Decreasing clouds;22;12;N;8;47%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSE;16;69%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny;25;18;ENE;7;64%;41%;6

Chennai, India;Sunny intervals;31;22;Sunny and nice;31;21;ENE;11;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;6;4;Rain and a t-storm;13;12;SSW;24;78%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;33;23;Sunshine, pleasant;31;22;NE;13;60%;3%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;3;-1;A passing shower;3;-1;ESE;8;74%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;21;17;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;N;16;84%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;18;16;A t-storm in spots;23;19;S;21;74%;76%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;13;73%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;10;Hazy sunshine;27;10;N;6;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mild with sunshine;17;-7;Snow;-3;-16;NNE;15;99%;97%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;29;16;Hazy sun;31;17;E;8;52%;6%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;W;10;75%;72%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;10;7;Cloudy with a shower;12;3;WNW;18;91%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;14;2;Increasing clouds;18;9;NNE;12;32%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;17;12;A passing shower;16;11;ENE;11;82%;60%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;24;21;Cloudy and very warm;27;22;SE;13;76%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;25;18;A t-storm in spots;25;17;ENE;10;74%;72%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Nice with sunshine;29;21;ESE;18;52%;8%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-11;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-14;NNE;13;83%;28%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;24;Partly sunny, nice;35;23;ESE;17;64%;21%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;17;Clouds and sun;24;18;SE;9;83%;8%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers;26;19;Mainly cloudy;26;19;ENE;5;66%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;33;17;Mostly sunny, nice;33;18;SE;9;33%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;Clouds and sun, nice;24;10;NNW;9;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;10;6;A thick cloud cover;9;6;ENE;19;70%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;31;25;A t-storm or two;31;25;W;12;78%;89%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;N;17;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;27;17;A t-storm in spots;27;16;E;7;68%;77%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;14;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;3;N;7;38%;9%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;17;Hazy sun;31;16;NW;12;55%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;20;7;Nice with some sun;22;7;SW;8;56%;19%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;33;17;Plenty of sun;35;19;NNE;17;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;2;-5;Periods of sun;-2;-5;W;14;71%;42%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;31;24;ENE;19;52%;41%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;32;22;A t-storm in spots;30;23;SW;10;72%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;31;17;Hazy sun;32;18;SSW;8;53%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;ENE;7;68%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;0;A t-storm in spots;15;3;NNE;10;33%;42%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;S;10;78%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;26;21;Clouds and sun;26;21;SSE;9;76%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;17;8;Partly sunny;18;8;NNE;13;62%;14%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;11;6;A thick cloud cover;9;7;NW;11;92%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun, fog early;20;8;Cooler with a shower;17;6;NW;24;33%;55%;3

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;N;9;77%;76%;4

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;14;4;Periods of sunshine;14;5;N;9;56%;42%;3

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;27;ENE;14;68%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;29;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;12;73%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;24;Mostly sunny;32;24;E;11;61%;4%;8

Melbourne, Australia;High clouds;26;17;Partly sunny;25;14;ESE;23;66%;19%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;24;10;Partly sunny;24;10;S;9;41%;31%;7

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;A morning shower;28;24;E;24;64%;75%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;-3;-9;Mostly cloudy;-1;-9;N;11;76%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;25;ESE;13;68%;29%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;32;22;A t-storm in spots;28;20;NE;10;63%;75%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;2;-5;Rain and drizzle;5;1;SSE;10;73%;93%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-6;Snow;-2;-8;NW;9;79%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;33;24;Hazy sun;34;25;N;12;40%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;27;15;A t-storm in spots;29;16;NE;17;54%;64%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;9;2;A little p.m. rain;10;8;SSW;10;59%;86%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and warmer;20;6;Becoming cloudy;18;9;NNE;8;67%;11%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Overcast and cold;-16;-17;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-12;SW;15;88%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cold;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;1;N;6;58%;7%;2

Oslo, Norway;An icy mix;2;-3;A snow shower;-1;-8;NE;10;75%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;2;-7;Rain and drizzle;6;0;ESE;15;74%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;29;26;Mostly cloudy;29;24;S;8;72%;63%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;31;23;Partly sunny;32;22;NW;17;60%;14%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;28;23;Mostly cloudy;28;22;NE;14;67%;72%;5

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;10;0;A little rain;8;5;SW;6;65%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;29;18;Mostly sunny;27;16;SE;26;59%;3%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SSE;8;63%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny;33;23;A shower in spots;34;23;NNE;16;67%;56%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny;35;20;E;11;37%;0%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds breaking;4;-4;Partly sunny;3;-3;SE;7;54%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Milder;6;-5;Mostly cloudy;6;-6;NW;8;48%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;19;14;Cloudy, downpours;20;13;NE;14;74%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Episodes of sunshine;18;7;Partly sunny;17;8;ESE;8;78%;8%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;29;25;Morning showers;30;25;E;12;75%;96%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;4;3;Rain and drizzle;6;1;SSW;32;76%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;-2;-6;A snow shower;-4;-9;ENE;5;85%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;NW;7;68%;57%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;25;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;NNE;10;19%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A little rain;12;5;Spotty showers;14;5;N;7;77%;94%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;-3;-6;Decreasing clouds;-4;-11;N;13;61%;65%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;13;6;Mostly sunny, breezy;11;3;NNW;23;54%;26%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;ENE;19;59%;25%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;27;23;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;28;63%;56%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;25;18;ESE;10;63%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny;26;9;E;7;36%;3%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;A shower in the p.m.;28;13;SSW;9;55%;66%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;21;NNE;13;75%;31%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;18;5;Clouds and sun, nice;18;5;NE;9;61%;19%;4

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;4;-2;Cold with sunshine;3;-3;SE;12;49%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;5;-6;Mostly cloudy;8;-3;NNW;6;53%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;11;7;Rain and drizzle;9;6;NE;18;87%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;16;70%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;10;2;A little rain;5;1;SE;15;87%;81%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;28;22;Some sun, a shower;28;22;ENE;30;63%;77%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;A snow shower;-2;-7;NNE;11;74%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly cloudy;28;19;SE;20;64%;89%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;25;15;Sunny and very warm;28;18;ENE;8;60%;6%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;-4;-9;Mainly cloudy, cold;-5;-10;NE;9;74%;34%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning sunny;7;-4;High clouds, milder;12;4;NE;8;44%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;6;3;Cloudy and mild;9;1;N;16;64%;37%;1

Tehran, Iran;Spotty p.m. showers;15;7;Mostly cloudy;14;5;WNW;10;36%;24%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A morning shower;20;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;NE;9;69%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;16;9;Periods of rain;14;9;E;6;65%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;7;1;Clouds and sun;9;3;NE;11;44%;17%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;3;-2;Rain;6;4;SW;11;86%;100%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;18;11;Showers around;16;10;N;8;79%;87%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;15;9;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;19;63%;14%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;-13;-26;Partly sunny, cold;-13;-29;N;7;79%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing and cold;1;-8;Turning cloudy, cold;1;-6;ENE;6;40%;7%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;5;-6;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-2;SE;9;63%;56%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;29;21;Clouds and sun, hot;34;22;E;9;45%;9%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;-2;-7;A little snow;0;-6;E;9;61%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;ESE;7;78%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;23;18;Increasing clouds;24;16;NNW;37;73%;85%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;36;16;Mostly sunny;35;18;WSW;7;40%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and snow;7;1;A little wintry mix;8;-3;ESE;5;67%;63%;1

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius