Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 18, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;W;10;81%;72%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;98;67;Sunlit and cooler;82;65;NW;9;61%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;58;41;Partly sunny;62;45;WSW;11;67%;19%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;59;47;Rather cloudy;55;46;E;9;70%;44%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;45;31;A thick cloud cover;44;33;S;8;81%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;30;15;Partly sunny;28;20;NNE;3;79%;15%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Inc. clouds;59;43;Showers around;52;38;NNE;5;65%;77%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds and cold;11;-8;Low clouds breaking;10;-7;SE;6;97%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;70;Rain and a t-storm;84;69;NNW;8;79%;74%;2

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;59;48;Occasional rain;57;48;NNE;5;73%;82%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and humid;78;70;A shower or two;79;71;N;10;77%;66%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny intervals;64;47;Rather cloudy;62;45;NW;9;68%;14%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;98;75;A shower in spots;93;72;ENE;8;61%;63%;9

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;88;58;Sunny and nice;88;60;ESE;7;39%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;92;77;Sun and clouds;90;79;S;7;69%;44%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;55;45;Partly sunny;55;46;E;10;77%;66%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;46;27;Partial sunshine;43;27;E;5;60%;33%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain and drizzle;41;29;A little p.m. rain;38;34;ESE;5;84%;84%;1

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;41;29;Mostly cloudy;41;29;ESE;4;68%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;66;49;Showers around;66;48;SE;5;71%;70%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;66;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;65;WSW;7;74%;82%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds breaking;41;25;Partly sunny;37;28;NE;5;73%;55%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Inc. clouds;46;31;A little a.m. rain;43;35;S;5;69%;91%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little p.m. rain;45;32;Rain and snow shower;36;27;ENE;16;85%;73%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds breaking;42;24;Partly sunny, chilly;40;30;ENE;6;59%;55%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;91;76;A t-storm in spots;85;72;NW;6;76%;66%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable clouds;89;65;A t-storm in spots;86;63;NW;5;41%;78%;9

Busan, South Korea;Inc. clouds;49;36;Mostly cloudy;53;35;NW;5;38%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds;72;53;Decreasing clouds;72;54;N;5;47%;3%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;74;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;SSE;10;69%;1%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;64;Partly sunny;76;64;ENE;5;64%;41%;6

Chennai, India;Sunny intervals;88;71;Sunny and nice;87;71;ENE;7;63%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;42;38;Rain and a t-storm;55;53;SSW;15;78%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;91;73;Sunshine, pleasant;88;72;NE;8;60%;3%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;37;30;A passing shower;37;30;ESE;5;74%;81%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;71;63;Mostly sunny, nice;71;62;N;10;84%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Cloudy;64;61;A t-storm in spots;73;66;S;13;74%;76%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;92;76;A t-storm in spots;92;77;ENE;8;73%;63%;12

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;51;Hazy sunshine;80;50;N;4;48%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mild with sunshine;63;19;Snow;28;3;NNE;10;99%;97%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Hazy sun;88;63;E;5;52%;6%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;W;6;75%;72%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Cloudy with a shower;54;37;WNW;11;91%;80%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Decreasing clouds;58;36;Increasing clouds;65;49;NNE;7;32%;57%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers around;63;54;A passing shower;61;52;ENE;7;82%;60%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;75;69;Cloudy and very warm;80;72;SE;8;76%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;78;65;A t-storm in spots;78;63;ENE;6;74%;72%;11

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;83;69;Nice with sunshine;84;70;ESE;11;52%;8%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy, cold;22;11;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;7;NNE;8;83%;28%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;75;Partly sunny, nice;94;74;ESE;11;64%;21%;9

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;75;63;Clouds and sun;75;65;SE;5;83%;8%;6

Honolulu, United States;Showers;78;67;Mainly cloudy;80;65;ENE;3;66%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Abundant sunshine;92;63;Mostly sunny, nice;91;64;SE;6;33%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;Clouds and sun, nice;76;49;NNW;6;45%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;50;43;A thick cloud cover;48;43;ENE;12;70%;44%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A t-storm or two;87;76;W;8;78%;89%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;81;66;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;N;11;46%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Periods of sun;80;62;A t-storm in spots;80;61;E;4;68%;77%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, mild;58;35;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;37;N;5;38%;9%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;90;62;Hazy sun;88;61;NW;7;55%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;45;Nice with some sun;71;45;SW;5;56%;19%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning cloudy;91;63;Plenty of sun;94;66;NNE;11;12%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;36;24;Periods of sun;29;22;W;9;71%;42%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;84;74;A shower in places;87;75;ENE;12;52%;41%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;72;A t-storm in spots;86;74;SW;6;72%;65%;3

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;88;63;Hazy sun;90;65;SSW;5;53%;2%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A shower in the p.m.;93;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;ENE;5;68%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;32;A t-storm in spots;60;37;NNE;6;33%;42%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;86;79;A t-storm in spots;88;79;S;6;78%;55%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;78;70;Clouds and sun;78;70;SSE;6;76%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Periods of sun;63;46;Partly sunny;64;46;NNE;8;62%;14%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;51;42;A thick cloud cover;48;45;NW;7;92%;68%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Some sun, fog early;69;47;Cooler with a shower;63;43;NW;15;33%;55%;3

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;A t-storm in spots;85;77;N;6;77%;76%;4

Madrid, Spain;Turning cloudy;58;40;Periods of sunshine;58;40;N;5;56%;42%;3

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;87;80;Mostly sunny;88;80;ENE;9;68%;28%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;84;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;ENE;7;73%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny;90;75;E;7;61%;4%;8

Melbourne, Australia;High clouds;79;62;Partly sunny;77;57;ESE;14;66%;19%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun, nice;75;50;Partly sunny;74;50;S;6;41%;31%;7

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;83;73;A morning shower;82;75;E;15;64%;75%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;26;15;Mostly cloudy;29;16;N;7;76%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;86;77;ESE;8;68%;29%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;90;72;A t-storm in spots;83;69;NE;6;63%;75%;8

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;35;23;Rain and drizzle;40;35;SSE;6;73%;93%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;28;22;Snow;28;17;NW;5;79%;75%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;91;76;Hazy sun;93;76;N;8;40%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;81;59;A t-storm in spots;83;61;NE;11;54%;64%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;36;A little p.m. rain;50;47;SSW;6;59%;86%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and warmer;68;42;Becoming cloudy;65;48;NNE;5;67%;11%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Overcast and cold;4;1;A bit of a.m. snow;14;10;SW;9;88%;78%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, cold;45;30;Mostly cloudy;48;34;N;4;58%;7%;2

Oslo, Norway;An icy mix;35;26;A snow shower;30;17;NE;6;75%;70%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;36;20;Rain and drizzle;43;32;ESE;9;74%;92%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;84;78;Mostly cloudy;84;75;S;5;72%;63%;7

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;89;73;Partly sunny;90;72;NW;11;60%;14%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;82;73;Mostly cloudy;83;72;NE;9;67%;72%;5

Paris, France;Sunny intervals;49;33;A little rain;47;42;SW;4;65%;82%;1

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;84;65;Mostly sunny;80;61;SE;16;59%;3%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;76;Partly sunny;90;75;SSE;5;63%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly sunny;92;74;A shower in spots;92;74;NNE;10;67%;56%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;68;Mostly sunny;94;68;E;7;37%;0%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds breaking;39;24;Partly sunny;37;26;SE;4;54%;6%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Milder;43;24;Mostly cloudy;42;21;NW;5;48%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, rain;67;56;Cloudy, downpours;68;56;NE;9;74%;99%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Episodes of sunshine;64;45;Partly sunny;62;46;ESE;5;78%;8%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;77;Morning showers;86;77;E;7;75%;96%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;38;38;Rain and drizzle;42;33;SSW;20;76%;80%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;29;22;A snow shower;25;15;ENE;3;85%;65%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;NW;4;68%;57%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;77;53;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;NNE;6;19%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;A little rain;54;40;Spotty showers;56;41;N;5;77%;94%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;27;22;Decreasing clouds;25;12;N;8;61%;65%;0

San Francisco, United States;Cooler;55;43;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;38;NNW;14;54%;26%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny, nice;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;81;61;ENE;12;59%;25%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;81;74;A shower in places;82;74;ENE;18;63%;56%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;Partly sunny;78;64;ESE;6;63%;27%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;79;47;Mostly sunny;78;47;E;4;36%;3%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;85;58;A shower in the p.m.;82;56;SSW;5;55%;66%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;78;69;Mostly sunny;80;69;NNE;8;75%;31%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Periods of sun;64;42;Clouds and sun, nice;64;41;NE;6;61%;19%;4

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;40;28;Cold with sunshine;38;26;SE;8;49%;14%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cold;41;22;Mostly cloudy;46;27;NNW;4;53%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;45;Rain and drizzle;48;43;NE;11;87%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;10;70%;63%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Inc. clouds;50;36;A little rain;41;34;SE;9;87%;81%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;82;72;Some sun, a shower;83;72;ENE;19;63%;77%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A snow shower;28;19;NNE;7;74%;65%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;75;Mostly cloudy;82;67;SE;12;64%;89%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;78;59;Sunny and very warm;83;65;ENE;5;60%;6%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow showers;25;16;Mainly cloudy, cold;23;14;NE;5;74%;34%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning sunny;45;25;High clouds, milder;53;40;NE;5;44%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;42;38;Cloudy and mild;48;34;N;10;64%;37%;1

Tehran, Iran;Spotty p.m. showers;58;44;Mostly cloudy;57;41;WNW;6;36%;24%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A morning shower;68;52;Mostly cloudy;65;52;NE;6;69%;3%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;61;49;Periods of rain;58;48;E;4;65%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;45;35;Clouds and sun;49;38;NE;7;44%;17%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;38;29;Rain;42;40;SW;7;86%;100%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;65;52;Showers around;61;50;N;5;79%;87%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Spotty showers;59;48;Partly sunny;60;46;WSW;12;63%;14%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;9;-15;Partly sunny, cold;9;-20;N;5;79%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing and cold;34;17;Turning cloudy, cold;34;21;ENE;4;40%;7%;2

Vienna, Austria;Clouds breaking;41;22;Partly sunny, chilly;39;28;SE;6;63%;56%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;85;70;Clouds and sun, hot;93;71;E;5;45%;9%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;28;20;A little snow;33;21;E;6;61%;62%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;36;26;Mostly cloudy;34;24;ESE;4;78%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, windy;74;64;Increasing clouds;75;61;NNW;23;73%;85%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Clearing;96;62;Mostly sunny;95;64;WSW;5;40%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain and snow;45;34;A little wintry mix;47;26;ESE;3;67%;63%;1

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit