The Latest: Netanyahu to Poland: Don't rewrite Holocaust

MUNICH (AP) — The Latest from the Munich Security Conference (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel "will never allow the rewriting of the historical truth" about the Holocaust — a statement that comes as tensions between Israel and Poland over the issue flare anew.

Israeli politicians accused Poland's prime minister of anti-Semitism for equating Polish perpetrators in the Holocaust to supposed "Jewish perpetrators." Poland and Israel were already at odds over a new Polish law criminalizing some statements about the country's actions during World War II.

Speaking Sunday at the Munich Security Conference, where Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki made his comment a day earlier, Netanyahu remembered the 6 million Jews "killed by the Nazis and their collaborators."

He added: "We will never forget and we will never allow the rewriting of the historical truth."

___

10: 50 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says an international agreement with Iran has emboldened the regime in Tehran to become increasingly aggressive in the region.

Netanyahu told world leaders, defense officials and diplomats at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday the agreement has "unleashed a dangerous Iranian tiger in our region and beyond."

Saying Iran's "brazenness hit new highs," he held up a fragment of what he said was an Iranian drone shot down last week by Israel in Israeli airspace and challenged Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was to speak later.

Netanyahu said "Mr. Zarif do you recognize this? You should, it's yours. You can take back with you a message to the tyrants of Tehran — do not test Israel's resolve!"

Tehran says it wasn't Iran's drone.