Nanya ranks No. 4 DRAM supplier in Q4

Taipei, Feb. 18 (CNA) Nanya Technology Corp., a Taiwan-based DRAM maker, retained its position as the world's fourth-largest supplier in the fourth quarter of last year, according to market information advisory firm TrendForce Corp.

In a research report, TrendForce said Nanya, a DRAM manufacturing arm of the Formosa Plastics Group conglomerate, posted US$558 million in sales during the October-December period, up 26.9 percent from a quarter earlier.

Due to the higher revenue in the fourth quarter, Nanya saw its global market share rising to 2.5 percent from 2.3 percent.

TrendForce said Nanya's efforts to upgrade its technology to the 20 nanometer process have helped the manufacturer improve its cost structure.

As a result, TrendForce said, Nanya's operating margin -- the difference between sales and the cost of goods sold and operating expenses -- rose 7 percentage points from the third quarter to 38.9 percent in the fourth.

The advisory firm said the 20nm process is expected to improve Nanya's bottom line.

Winbond Electronics Corp. and Powerchip Technology Corp., two other Taiwanese DRAM makers, took the titles as the fifth- and sixth- largest DRAM suppliers, respectively, in the fourth quarter, TrendForce said.

TrendForce said Winbond took a 0.8 percent share in the global DRAM market in the October-December period, down from 0.9 percent in the third quarter, after the company posted US$173 million in sales in the fourth quarter, down 2.2 percent from a quarter earlier.

According to TrendForce, the sales decline posted by Winbond resulted from the company's decision to assign its DRAM production lines to other memory chip manufacturing.

For its part, Powerchip posted US$104 million in sales for the fourth quarter, up only 0.6 percent from a quarter earlier, as its focus shifted to foundry services from DRAM production, while its market share remained unchanged at 0.5 percent, TrendForce said.

While the three Taiwanese firms were among the top six DRAM firms in the world, they actually lagged far behind the three largest suppliers in the world, according to the data compiled by TrendForce.

TrendForce said Samsung Electronics Co. of South Korea ranked as the largest DRAM supplier in the fourth quarter, when its revenue hit another new high of US$10.07 billion, up 14.5 percent from a quarter earlier, to take a 46 percent global share, compared with 45.8 percent in the third quarter.

SK Hynix Inc. of South Korea came in second, posting US$6.29 billion in sales in the fourth quarter, up 14.1 percent from a quarter earlier, with its global market share at 28.7 percent, unchanged from the third quarter, TrendForce said.

U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc. recorded US$4.56 billion in sales for the fourth quarter, up 13.4 percent from a quarter earlier, while its market share fell to 20.8 percent from 21.0 percent.

In the fourth quarter, DRAM sales worldwide totaled US$21.90 billion, up 14.2 percent from a quarter earlier, TrendForce said. (By Chang Chien-chung and Frances Huang)