Sunday's Olympic Curling Sums

|MEN
|Game 24
|Denmark
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|—8
|Norway
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—10
|Denmark
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 261, Team Percentage: 83.
Oliver Dupont, Shots: 20, Points: 76, Percentage: 95.
Johnny Frederiksen, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
Rasmus Stjerne, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
Mikkel Poulsen, Shots: 20, Points: 64, Percentage: 80.
|Norway
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 265, Team Percentage: 84.
Christoffer Svae, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Thomas Ulsrud, Shots: 20, Points: 62, Percentage: 78.
Torger Nergaard, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Haavard Vad Petersson, Shots: 19, Points: 57, Percentage: 75.
|Game 25
|Japan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|—8
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|—2
|Japan
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 209, Team Percentage: 93.
Kosuke Morozumi, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.
Tetsuro Shimizu, Shots: 14, Points: 53, Percentage: 95.
Yusuke Morozumi, Shots: 14, Points: 51, Percentage: 91.
Tsuyoshi Yamaguchi, Shots: 14, Points: 55, Percentage: 98.
|United States
Team Shots: 56, Team Points: 174, Team Percentage: 78.
Tyler George, Shots: 14, Points: 50, Percentage: 89.
John Landsteiner, Shots: 14, Points: 48, Percentage: 86.
John Shuster, Shots: 14, Points: 30, Percentage: 54.
Matt Hamilton, Shots: 14, Points: 46, Percentage: 82.
|Game 26
|Canada
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|—6
|Switzerland
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|—8
|Canada
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 279, Team Percentage: 88.
Kevin Koe, Shots: 19, Points: 63, Percentage: 83.
Brent Laing, Shots: 20, Points: 69, Percentage: 86.
Ben Hebert, Shots: 20, Points: 70, Percentage: 88.
Marc Kennedy, Shots: 20, Points: 77, Percentage: 96.
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 79, Team Points: 262, Team Percentage: 83.
Benoit Schwarz, Shots: 19, Points: 62, Percentage: 82.
Peter de Cruz, Shots: 20, Points: 74, Percentage: 93.
Valentin Tanner, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
Claudio Paetz, Shots: 20, Points: 59, Percentage: 74.
|WOMEN
|Game 24
|Sweden
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|—8
|Britain
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|—6
|Sweden
Team Shots: 87, Team Points: 307, Team Percentage: 88.
Agnes Knochenhauer, Shots: 22, Points: 76, Percentage: 86.
Anna Hasselborg, Shots: 22, Points: 78, Percentage: 89.
Sofia Mabergs, Shots: 21, Points: 67, Percentage: 80.
Sara McManus, Shots: 22, Points: 86, Percentage: 98.
|Britain
Team Shots: 88, Team Points: 273, Team Percentage: 78.
Vicki Adams, Shots: 22, Points: 64, Percentage: 73.
Anna Sloan, Shots: 22, Points: 65, Percentage: 74.
Lauren Gray, Shots: 22, Points: 73, Percentage: 83.
Eve Muirhead, Shots: 22, Points: 71, Percentage: 81.
|Game 25
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|—8
|Canada
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|1
|—10
|Switzerland
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 259, Team Percentage: 81.
Marlene Albrecht, Shots: 20, Points: 61, Percentage: 76.
Manuela Siegrist, Shots: 20, Points: 72, Percentage: 90.
Silvana Tirinzoni, Shots: 20, Points: 58, Percentage: 73.
Esther Neuenschwander, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
|Canada
Team Shots: 80, Team Points: 247, Team Percentage: 77.
Rachel Homan, Shots: 20, Points: 66, Percentage: 83.
Joanne Courtney, Shots: 20, Points: 46, Percentage: 58.
Emma Miskew, Shots: 20, Points: 68, Percentage: 85.
Lisa Weagle, Shots: 20, Points: 67, Percentage: 84.
|Game 26
|South Korea
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|—12
|China
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|—5
|South of Korea
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 216, Team Percentage: 84.
Kim Chohi, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Kim Kyeongae, Shots: 16, Points: 51, Percentage: 80.
Kim Seonyeong, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
Kim Eunjung, Shots: 16, Points: 55, Percentage: 86.
|China
Team Shots: 64, Team Points: 184, Team Percentage: 72.
Wang Bingyu, Shots: 16, Points: 43, Percentage: 67.
Ma Jingyi, Shots: 16, Points: 56, Percentage: 88.
Zhou Yan, Shots: 16, Points: 40, Percentage: 63.
Liu Jinli, Shots: 16, Points: 45, Percentage: 70.