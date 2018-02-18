Here's how Chinese welcomed the Year of the Dog around the world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Lunar New Year, also called the Spring Festival (春節) in Chinese, is the time when the world witnesses the largest migration on Earth when millions of Chinese travel around the world to go back to their homeland and celebrate the beginning of a new year together with reunion dinners, visiting friends and relatives, exchanging red packets (紅包) or gifts in a celebration which goes on for as long as a month.

As the Chinese community around the world welcomes the Year of the Dog, here are some pictures showing how the Chinese community celebrated this year’s lunar holidays across the globe.

Chinese in the Indian city of Kolkata with full enthusiasm maintaining decades of dragon dance show traditions in the city's Chinatown.

Exiled Tibetan Buddhist monks conduct ceremonial prayers to welcome their New Year called Losar in Dharamsala, India. (Source: AP)

Tibetan artists perform a ceremonial sword dance to welcome their New Year called Losar in Dharamsala, India. (Source: AP)

Visitors ring the bell at midnight to mark the arrival of the Lunar New Year at the Bell Tower in Beijing. (Source: AP)

Indonesian ethnic Chinese release birds which are believed to bring good luck during Lunar New Year celebrations at a temple in the China Town in Jakarta. (Source: AP)

Tibetan children perform a traditional dance during celebrations of Losar, Tibetan New Year, in Kathmandu, Nepal. Tibetans across the world marked the arrival of the New Year with prayers and festivities. (Source: AP)

A diver dressed in Fortune God costume greets to visitors after he fed fish as part of Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at Aquaria KLCC underwater park in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP)

Temple visitors play with the lion dance troupe during its performance on the first day of Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Source: AP)

People use candles to light joss sticks as they pray at a temple on the first day of the Lunar New Year in Shanghai. (Source: AP)

A giant illuminated dog for the Year of the Dog is displayed as part of Lunar New Year festivities at Chenghuang Temple in Shanghai. (Source: AP)