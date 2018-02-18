Thailand's former prime ministers Yingluck Shinawatra and brother Thaksin leave Hong Kong for Singapore

SINGAPORE(Taiwan News)- According to Central News Agency, former Thailand political leaders Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra, are currently in Hong Kong and will be heading towards Singapore tomorrow(Feb 19).



South China Morning Post mentioned that the fugitive siblings were in Japan since Feb 10 and headed to Hong Kong on Feb 13.

Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra fled Thailand in August 2017 to escape punishment. She was sentenced in absentia by Thailand's Supreme Court to five years in prison for negligence in handling a rice subsidy project that resulted in massive losses to state coffers. She was later confirmed to be in Britain. However, Yingluck Shinawatra is not on the list of people wanted by Thai authorities according to the Interpol's website. Her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra was ousted as prime minister in a military coup in 2006. He fled abroad to avoid a corruption conviction.

According to Kyodo News, Yingluck Shinawatra, who is believed to have visited Japan for the first time after fleeing Thailand, was accompanied by her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra as well as Somchai Wongsawat, their brother-in-law who is also a former Thai prime minister.

Sources added that Yingluck is said to have a property in Singapore. She had also established good relations with Singapore when she was in office.