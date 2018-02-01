Photo of the Day: It’s his year and he knows it

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The official Lunar New Year holiday may only last one day in Thailand, but that doesn’t mean it goes by unseen in the Southeast Asian country with its large ethnic Chinese population.

Shopping malls and supermarkets will set aside special areas where they sell anything that’s red, especially red T-shirts and paper lanterns. Even major European fashion chains get in on the act.

At the malls, little girls and young women in red “qipao” or cheongsams walk by, while 24-hour convenience stores sell pink-colored breads and sweets.

The preponderance of red T-shirts comes somewhat as a surprise as only a few years ago, wearing such an item symbolized support for the political movement of deposed ex-Premier Thaksin Shinawatra and of his sister Yingluck Shinawatra, both of whom now live in exile while the country is run by a military-led government.

As to the Lunar New Year, it remains to be seen if the Year of the Dog will bring any solutions to Thailand’s “soi dog” problem.

The country is home to an estimated 10 million stray dogs, named after the “soi” or alleys where they roam, but due to Buddhist beliefs, humans are reluctant to interfere and sterilize the animals, according to the Soi Dog Foundation.

While hotels fear some of the more than 30 million tourists who visit Thailand each year might be scared, animal lovers point out that the dogs do little else but sleep during the daytime.