Sunday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's Slopestyle Qualifying
|(Start position in parentheses)
|Run 1
1. (13) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 95.00.
2. (11) Nick Goepper, United States, 92.80.
3. (3) James Woods, Britain, 90.20.
4. (23) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 89.60.
5. (21) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 88.60.
6. (8) Teal Harle, Canada, 88.00.
7. (7) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 85.80.
8. (12) Oystein Braten, Norway, 83.20.
9. (1) McRae Williams, United States, 81.60.
10. (14) Evan McEachran, Canada, 74.80.
11. (26) Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden, 73.20.
12. (25) Russell Henshaw, Australia, 72.60.
13. (5) Alexander Hall, United States, 69.80.
14. (27) Benoit Buratti, France, 67.00.
15. (2) Alex Bellemare, Canada, 64.20.
16. (9) Jesper Tjader, Sweden, 60.60.
17. (20) Taisei Yamamoto, Japan, 56.00.
18. (22) Jackson Wells, New Zealand, 52.80.
19. (24) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 48.20.
20. (29) Joona Kangas, Finland, 47.80.
21. (6) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 46.60.
22. (15) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 40.60.
23. (18) Christian Nummedal, Norway, 27.00.
24. (17) Finn Bilous, New Zealand, 24.80.
25. (19) Robert Franco, Mexico, 21.60.
26. (28) Tyler Harding, Britain, 20.00.
27. (16) Henrik Harlaut, Sweden, 18.00.
28. (4) Felix Stridsberg-Usterud, Norway, 14.60.
29. (30) Antoine Adelisse, France, 10.00.
30. (10) Fabian Boesch, Switzerland, 8.20.
|Run 2
1. (15) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 95.40.
2. (24) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 94.20.
3. (12) Oystein Braten, Norway, 93.80.
4. (8) Teal Harle, Canada, 91.20.
5. (21) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 90.80.
6. (6) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 89.00.
7. (14) Evan McEachran, Canada, 87.80.
8. (17) Finn Bilous, New Zealand, 85.00.
8. (11) Nick Goepper, United States, 85.00.
10. (4) Felix Stridsberg-Usterud, Norway, 84.20.
11. (5) Alexander Hall, United States, 77.80.
12. (16) Henrik Harlaut, Sweden, 75.80.
13. (20) Taisei Yamamoto, Japan, 70.40.
14. (26) Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden, 69.20.
15. (23) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 67.40.
16. (7) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 64.80.
17. (25) Russell Henshaw, Australia, 64.00.
18. (27) Benoit Buratti, France, 62.00.
19. (9) Jesper Tjader, Sweden, 56.00.
20. (10) Fabian Boesch, Switzerland, 55.00.
21. (29) Joona Kangas, Finland, 48.80.
22. (22) Jackson Wells, New Zealand, 42.00.
23. (19) Robert Franco, Mexico, 36.00.
24. (18) Christian Nummedal, Norway, 29.20.
25. (13) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 27.40.
26. (1) McRae Williams, United States, 26.40.
27. (2) Alex Bellemare, Canada, 26.20.
28. (28) Tyler Harding, Britain, 21.00.
29. (3) James Woods, Britain, 19.60.
30. (30) Antoine Adelisse, France, 17.60.
|Ranking
1. Oscar Wester, Sweden (40.60; 95.40), 95.40 (Q).
2. Andri Ragettli, Switzerland (95.00; 27.40), 95.00 (Q).
3. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada (48.20; 94.20), 94.20 (Q).
4. Oystein Braten, Norway (83.20; 93.80), 93.80 (Q).
5. Nick Goepper, United States (92.80; 85.00), 92.80 (Q).
6. Teal Harle, Canada (88.00; 91.20), 91.20 (Q).
7. Gus Kenworthy, United States (88.60; 90.80), 90.80 (Q).
8. James Woods, Britain (90.20; 19.60), 90.20 (Q).
9. Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland (89.60; 67.40), 89.60 (Q).
10. Ferdinand Dahl, Norway (46.60; 89.00), 89.00 (Q).
11. Evan McEachran, Canada (74.80; 87.80), 87.80 (Q).
12. Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland (85.80; 64.80), 85.80 (Q).
13. Finn Bilous, New Zealand (24.80; 85.00), 85.00.
14. Felix Stridsberg-Usterud, Norway (14.60; 84.20), 84.20.
15. McRae Williams, United States (81.60; 26.40), 81.60.
16. Alexander Hall, United States (69.80; 77.80), 77.80.
17. Henrik Harlaut, Sweden (18.00; 75.80), 75.80.
18. Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden (73.20; 69.20), 73.20.
19. Russell Henshaw, Australia (72.60; 64.00), 72.60.
20. Taisei Yamamoto, Japan (56.00; 70.40), 70.40.
21. Benoit Buratti, France (67.00; 62.00), 67.00.
22. Alex Bellemare, Canada (64.20; 26.20), 64.20.
23. Jesper Tjader, Sweden (60.60; 56.00), 60.60.
24. Fabian Boesch, Switzerland (8.20; 55.00), 55.00.
25. Jackson Wells, New Zealand (52.80; 42.00), 52.80.
26. Joona Kangas, Finland (47.80; 48.80), 48.80.
27. Robert Franco, Mexico (21.60; 36.00), 36.00.
28. Christian Nummedal, Norway (27.00; 29.20), 29.20.
29. Tyler Harding, Britain (20.00; 21.00), 21.00.
30. Antoine Adelisse, France (10.00; 17.60), 17.60.
|Finals Round
|Run 1
|(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Oystein Braten, Norway, 95.00.
2. (2) Evan McEachran, Canada, 89.40.
3. (11) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 85.80.
4. (10) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 81.60.
5. (8) Nick Goepper, United States, 59.00.
6. (3) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 42.20.
7. (6) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 35.00.
8. (5) James Woods, Britain, 29.20.
9. (7) Teal Harle, Canada, 22.80.
10. (4) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 18.80.
11. (12) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 7.60.
12. (1) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 5.20.
|Run 2
1. (10) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 92.40.
2. (5) James Woods, Britain, 91.00.
3. (3) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 76.40.
4. (11) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 73.20.
5. (4) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 71.60.
6. (8) Nick Goepper, United States, 69.00.
7. (1) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 66.20.
8. (12) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 62.00.
9. (9) Oystein Braten, Norway, 46.40.
10. (7) Teal Harle, Canada, 25.60.
11. (6) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 20.00.
12. (2) Evan McEachran, Canada, 4.40.
|Run 3
1. (8) Nick Goepper, United States, 93.60.
2. (7) Teal Harle, Canada, 90.00.
2. (5) James Woods, Britain, 90.00.
4. (10) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 82.40.
5. (4) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 73.20.
6. (11) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 65.40.
7. (1) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 46.40.
8. (3) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 41.80.
9. (2) Evan McEachran, Canada, 32.60.
10. (6) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 32.00.
11. (9) Oystein Braten, Norway, 24.00.
12. (12) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 12.60.
|Final Ranking
1. Oystein Braten, Norway (95.00; 46.40; 24.00), 95.00.
2. Nick Goepper, United States (59.00; 69.00; 93.60), 93.60.
3. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada (81.60; 92.40; 82.40), 92.40.
4. James Woods, Britain (29.20; 91.00; 90.00), 91.00.
5. Teal Harle, Canada (22.80; 25.60; 90.00), 90.00.
6. Evan McEachran, Canada (89.40; 4.40; 32.60), 89.40.
7. Andri Ragettli, Switzerland (85.80; 73.20; 65.40), 85.80.
8. Ferdinand Dahl, Norway (42.20; 76.40; 41.80), 76.40.
9. Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland (18.80; 71.60; 73.20), 73.20.
10. Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland (5.20; 66.20; 46.40), 66.20.
11. Oscar Wester, Sweden (7.60; 62.00; 12.60), 62.00.
12. Gus Kenworthy, United States (35.00; 20.00; 32.00), 35.00.