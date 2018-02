Germany 2, Norway 1, SO

Germany 0 1 0 0 —1 Norway 0 0 1 0 —1

Germany won shootout 3-0

First Period_No scoring. Penalties_Christian Ehrhoff, Ger (cross-checking), 3:22; Tommy Kristiansen, Nor (hooking), 8:49; Mats Rosseli Olsen, Nor (hooking), 13:01; Frank Hordler, Ger (hooking), 19:31.

Second Period_1, Germany, Patrick Hager (Dominik Kahun, Brooks Macek), 12:53 (pp).

Penalties_Tommy Kristiansen, Nor, major-game misconduct, served by Ludvig Hoff (check to head/neck), 2:46; Norway bench, served by Alexander Reichenberg (too many men), 11:01; David Wolf, Ger (interference), 13:49; Kristian Forsberg, Nor (tripping), 18:53.

Third Period_2, Norway, Alexander Reichenberg (Jonas Holos, Anders Bastiansen), 5:19. Penalties_Felix Schutz (roughing), 19:15.

Overtime_No scoring. Penalties_Lars Haugen, Nor (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:00.

Shootout_Germany 3 (Patrick Hager G, Matthias Plachta G, Dominik Kahun G, ); Norway 0 (Anders Bastiansen NG, Alexander Reichenberg NG, Mathias Olimb NG).

Shots on Goal_Germany 10-12-12-3-1-37. Norway 8-13-7-1-0-29.

Goalies_Germany, Danny Aus Den Birken. Norway, Lars Haugen.

Referees_Mark Lemelin, United States; Anssi Salonen, Finland; Jimmy Dahmen, Sweden; Alexander Otmakhov, Russia.