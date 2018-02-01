Fire hits sacred monastery in Tibet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A fire damaged the sacred Jokhang Monastery in the Tibetan capital Lhasa Saturday, but as usual, official Chinese media were extremely reluctant in reporting the subject.

The complex is more than 1,000 years old and has been listed as a world heritage site by UNESCO, the BBC reported.

The blaze started late Saturday and was soon put out without any casualties, according to Chinese state media, which also claimed that cultural relics did not sustain any damage.

However, online footage showed a roof in flames and one pagoda gutted by the fire, BBC reported.

As common in China, the authorities played down the event and tried to block footage and pictures of the fire from being widely distributed on social media. Since occupying Tibet in the 1950s, China has been taking a repressive approach to local demands for more autonomy or independence, while restricting visits by outsiders to the region.

The fire came at a particularly sensitive time, as Friday marked both the Tibetan New Year or Losar, and the Lunar New Year celebrated in the rest of China and in several other Asian nations.