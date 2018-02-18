2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Through 1 of 6 medal events for Feb. 18
|Through 56 of 61 total medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Germany
|9
|4
|4
|17
|Norway
|8
|8
|7
|23
|Netherlands
|6
|5
|2
|13
|Canada
|5
|5
|6
|16
|United States
|5
|3
|2
|10
|Sweden
|4
|3
|0
|7
|Austria
|3
|2
|4
|9
|France
|3
|2
|2
|7
|South Korea
|3
|0
|2
|5
|Switzerland
|2
|4
|1
|7
|Italy
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Japan
|1
|5
|3
|9
|Czech Republic
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Belarus
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Britain
|1
|0
|3
|4
|Poland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|China
|0
|4
|1
|5
|OA Russia
|0
|2
|7
|9
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Finland
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1