2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/18 13:44
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 1 of 6 medal events for Feb. 18
Through 56 of 61 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 8 8 7 23
Germany 9 4 4 17
Canada 5 5 6 16
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
United States 5 3 2 10
Austria 3 2 4 9
Japan 1 5 3 9
OA Russia 0 2 7 9
Sweden 4 3 0 7
France 3 2 2 7
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
Italy 2 1 3 6
South Korea 3 0 2 5
Czech Republic 1 2 2 5
China 0 4 1 5
Britain 1 0 3 4
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Finland 0 0 3 3
Belarus 1 1 0 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Poland 1 0 0 1
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1