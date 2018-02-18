New stamp designs to commemorate the Year of the Dog released in Taiwan and France

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The official postal service of Taiwan, Chunghwa Post, has launched a series of three new stamps to celebrate the Lunar New Year. And in a first, they have collaborated with the French colleagues to release the same designs in France too.

As has long been the tradition, they all feature dog designs to mark the Year of the Dog. The stamps were designed by Lin Chun-liang (林俊良), who is the Dean of the College of Arts at the National Taiwan Normal University. He has created three designs for the NT$6, NT$13 and NT$15 stamps.

On the NT$6 stamp, is an image of a golden dog on a bright yellow background. This symbolises the ending of the old year and the arrival of good fortune in the new year.

The NT$13 stamp features a purple background with a dog and a peony (a type of flower) both of which symbolise wealth and prosperity. Meanwhile, the NT$15 has a light pink and white background and features a dog in high spirits, which intended to symbolise the New Years festivities.

The stamps will be available as regular stamps, but there will also be a special collection set available for all you philatelists out there. This will be released in a special cylinder and will include no fewer than twenty of the NT$9 and NT$13 stamps, as well as nine of the NT$15 stamps.

Chunghwa Post has a long tradition of producing stamps to commemorate Lunar New with, with the first set being produced back in 1968. Since then, a new set has been released on an annual basis which means this is the fifth time, they have released a set with dog images on them to mark the Year of the Dog.

And of course, they are not alone. Many other countries around release stamps to mark the Lunar New Year too. And not just countries for which Lunar New Year has a special cultural significance.

Far-flung places including the USA, the UK, Canada, and France have also issued collections. Indeed, this year, for the first time ever, Chunghwa Post has collaborated with the French postal service to release these same images on stamps in France as well.

As Chien Liang-lin (簡良璘), the director of the Chunghwa Post stamp collection division explained at the launch of the new stamps, “It has become a trend for countries around the world to roll out stamps featuring the year’s Chinese zodiac sign.”

And it is not just stamp collectors who value the annual New Year collection either. They are extremely popular with regular people too and Chunghwa Post estimates that it sells around 90% of those printed each year.