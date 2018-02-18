NBC searches for Olympic clips to go viral

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Not everybody putting on the Olympics for NBC is in South Korea.

In an office building in Connecticut, about 60 people work all night in the Highlights Factory. They are responsible for culling the best and oddest moments of the Pyeongchang Olympics and blanketing the world with them.

An intern working a late-night shift discovered odd footage of a walkie-talkie skidding down a mountain and eluding two skiers who tried to stop it. The video has been spread on social media and been seen more than 1.6 million times.

NBC is keeping some other Olympic operations at home, too. The curling and cross-country competitions are called by two announcers in a booth in Connecticut.

