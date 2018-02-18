Sunday's Olympic Freestyle Skiing Results

|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Men's Slopestyle Qualifying
|(Start position in parentheses)
|Run 1
1. (13) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 95.00.
2. (11) Britteny Cox, United States, 92.80.
3. (3) James Woods, Britain, 90.20.
4. (23) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 89.60.
5. (21) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 88.60.
6. (8) Teal Harle, Canada, 88.00.
7. (7) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 85.80.
8. (12) Oystein Braten, Norway, 83.20.
9. (1) McRae Williams, United States, 81.60.
10. (14) Evan McEachran, Canada, 74.80.
11. (26) Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden, 73.20.
12. (25) Russell Henshaw, Australia, 72.60.
13. (5) Alexander Hall, United States, 69.80.
14. (27) Benoit Buratti, France, 67.00.
15. (2) Alex Bellemare, Canada, 64.20.
16. (9) Jesper Tjader, Sweden, 60.60.
17. (20) Taisei Yamamoto, Japan, 56.00.
18. (22) Jackson Wells, New Zealand, 52.80.
19. (24) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 48.20.
20. (29) Joona Kangas, Finland, 47.80.
21. (6) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 46.60.
22. (15) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 40.60.
23. (18) Christian Nummedal, Norway, 27.00.
24. (17) Finn Bilous, New Zealand, 24.80.
25. (19) Robert Franco, Mexico, 21.60.
26. (28) Tyler Harding, Britain, 20.00.
27. (16) Henrik Harlaut, Sweden, 18.00.
28. (4) Felix Stridsberg-Usterud, Norway, 14.60.
29. (30) Antoine Adelisse, France, 10.00.
30. (10) Fabian Boesch, Switzerland, 8.20.
|Run 2
1. (15) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 95.40.
2. (24) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 94.20.
3. (12) Oystein Braten, Norway, 93.80.
4. (8) Teal Harle, Canada, 91.20.
5. (21) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 90.80.
6. (6) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 89.00.
7. (14) Evan McEachran, Canada, 87.80.
8. (17) Finn Bilous, New Zealand, 85.00.
8. (11) Britteny Cox, United States, 85.00.
10. (4) Felix Stridsberg-Usterud, Norway, 84.20.
11. (5) Alexander Hall, United States, 77.80.
12. (16) Henrik Harlaut, Sweden, 75.80.
13. (20) Taisei Yamamoto, Japan, 70.40.
14. (26) Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden, 69.20.
15. (23) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 67.40.
16. (7) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 64.80.
17. (25) Russell Henshaw, Australia, 64.00.
18. (27) Benoit Buratti, France, 62.00.
19. (9) Jesper Tjader, Sweden, 56.00.
20. (10) Fabian Boesch, Switzerland, 55.00.
21. (29) Joona Kangas, Finland, 48.80.
22. (22) Jackson Wells, New Zealand, 42.00.
23. (19) Robert Franco, Mexico, 36.00.
24. (18) Christian Nummedal, Norway, 29.20.
25. (13) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 27.40.
26. (1) McRae Williams, United States, 26.40.
27. (2) Alex Bellemare, Canada, 26.20.
28. (28) Tyler Harding, Britain, 21.00.
29. (3) James Woods, Britain, 19.60.
30. (30) Antoine Adelisse, France, 17.60.
|Ranking
1. Oscar Wester, Sweden (40.60; 95.40), 95.40 (Q).
2. Andri Ragettli, Switzerland (95.00; 27.40), 95.00 (Q).
3. Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada (48.20; 94.20), 94.20 (Q).
4. Oystein Braten, Norway (83.20; 93.80), 93.80 (Q).
5. Britteny Cox, United States (92.80; 85.00), 92.80 (Q).
6. Teal Harle, Canada (88.00; 91.20), 91.20 (Q).
7. Gus Kenworthy, United States (88.60; 90.80), 90.80 (Q).
8. James Woods, Britain (90.20; 19.60), 90.20 (Q).
9. Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland (89.60; 67.40), 89.60 (Q).
10. Ferdinand Dahl, Norway (46.60; 89.00), 89.00 (Q).
11. Evan McEachran, Canada (74.80; 87.80), 87.80 (Q).
12. Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland (85.80; 64.80), 85.80 (Q).
13. Finn Bilous, New Zealand (24.80; 85.00), 85.00.
14. Felix Stridsberg-Usterud, Norway (14.60; 84.20), 84.20.
15. McRae Williams, United States (81.60; 26.40), 81.60.
16. Alexander Hall, United States (69.80; 77.80), 77.80.
17. Henrik Harlaut, Sweden (18.00; 75.80), 75.80.
18. Oliwer Magnusson, Sweden (73.20; 69.20), 73.20.
19. Russell Henshaw, Australia (72.60; 64.00), 72.60.
20. Taisei Yamamoto, Japan (56.00; 70.40), 70.40.
21. Benoit Buratti, France (67.00; 62.00), 67.00.
22. Alex Bellemare, Canada (64.20; 26.20), 64.20.
23. Jesper Tjader, Sweden (60.60; 56.00), 60.60.
24. Fabian Boesch, Switzerland (8.20; 55.00), 55.00.
25. Jackson Wells, New Zealand (52.80; 42.00), 52.80.
26. Joona Kangas, Finland (47.80; 48.80), 48.80.
27. Robert Franco, Mexico (21.60; 36.00), 36.00.
28. Christian Nummedal, Norway (27.00; 29.20), 29.20.
29. Tyler Harding, Britain (20.00; 21.00), 21.00.
30. Antoine Adelisse, France (10.00; 17.60), 17.60.
|Finals Round
|Run 1
|(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Oystein Braten, Norway, 95.00.
2. (2) Evan McEachran, Canada, 89.40.
3. (11) Andri Ragettli, Switzerland, 85.80.
4. (10) Alex Beaulieu-Marchand, Canada, 81.60.
5. (8) Britteny Cox, United States, 59.00.
6. (3) Ferdinand Dahl, Norway, 42.20.
7. (6) Gus Kenworthy, United States, 35.00.
8. (5) James Woods, Britain, 29.20.
9. (7) Teal Harle, Canada, 22.80.
10. (4) Elias Ambuehl, Switzerland, 18.80.
11. (12) Oscar Wester, Sweden, 7.60.
12. (1) Jonas Hunziker, Switzerland, 5.20.
