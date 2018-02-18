Calls for gun control grow louder after Florida shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.

Thousands of angry protesters in Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg gathered Saturday to demand immediate action by legislators. More demonstrations are planned across the country in the weeks ahead.

Organizers are calling for a 17-minute walkout by teachers and students on March 14. The Network for Public Education announced a day of walkouts, sit-ins and other events on school campuses on April 20. The date is the anniversary of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado that left 12 students and one teacher dead.

Lush reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press writer Sudhin Thanawala in San Francisco contributed to this report.

