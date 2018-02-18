Calls for gun control grow louder after Florida shooting

An early morning fog rises where 17 memorial crosses were placed, for the 17 deceased students and faculty from the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Ston
Cathy Kuhns, right, hugs Ana Paula Lopez, left, as they stands on a street corner holding up anti gun signs in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2
Carrie Hernandez, of Coral Springs, places flowers under an overpass, at the edge of the crime scene, near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where
Lauren Duck, right, hugs Debby Stout, left, as they stand on a street corner holding up anti gun signs in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
CORRECTS SPELLING OF SCHOOL NAME FROM MAJORITY STONEMAN DOUGLAS TO MARJORY STONEMAN - Crosses and flowers hang on a fence near Marjory Stoneman Dougl
Juliana Cruz stands on a street corner holding up an anti gun sign in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. As families begin burying their dea
PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Pressure is growing for tougher gun-control laws after a Florida high school shooting that killed 17 people.
Thousands of angry protesters in Fort Lauderdale and St. Petersburg gathered Saturday to demand immediate action by legislators. More demonstrations are planned across the country in the weeks ahead.
Organizers are calling for a 17-minute walkout by teachers and students on March 14. The Network for Public Education announced a day of walkouts, sit-ins and other events on school campuses on April 20. The date is the anniversary of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado that left 12 students and one teacher dead.
Lush reported from St. Petersburg, Florida. Associated Press writer Sudhin Thanawala in San Francisco contributed to this report.
