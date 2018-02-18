Smith leads Golden Knights to 6-3 win over Canadiens

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reilly Smith had two goals and an assist to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Brad Hunt, Tomas Nosek, Ryan Carpenter, Nate Schmidt also scored for Vegas, while Jonathan Marchessault had three assists. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 30 shots, including a highlight-reel glove save on Charles Hudon skating in on a breakaway in the third period, to improve to 19-6-2.

Hudon, Nikita Scherbak and Jonathan Drouin scored for Montreal. Antti Niemi started and gave up three goals on six shots before being replaced by Carey Price midway through the first period. Price, who came into the game having lost eight straight road games, finished with 24 saves.

Since their first meeting, a 3-2 win in Montreal on Nov. 7, the Golden Knights are 30-10-3 while the Canadiens are 15-21-6.

At 22-4-2, the Golden Knights have the best home record in the NHL, improving to 6-3-0 in February.

Montreal, which fell to 2-5-1 this month, has the league's worst road record at 8-19-1 on the road. The Canadiens have lost 11 of their last 12 away from home, and have been outscored 41-16 during the slide.

Smith got the scoring going with his seventh power play goal of the season after taking Nate Schmidt's pass and one-time a laser past Niemi 2:16 into the game.

Hudon tied it a couple of minutes later, as he skated past Hunt and used a nifty move to beat Fleury.

Hunt made up losing Hudon down the boards when he drilled a slap shot from the point to put Vegas ahead 2-1 near the seven-minute mark. Nosek's goal just past the midpoint made it 3-1 and sent Niemi to the bench.

Scherbak got his first goal of the season by displaying slick hands to maneuver the puck around Fleury for an impressive goal to cut the lead to 3-2 with 8:13 left in the opening period.

Carpenter scored his fifth goal in seven games 3:07 into the second period, and Smith got his second of the game 37 seconds later to make it 5-2.

Schmidt got his fifth on a pass from Smith to give Vegas a four-goal lead four minutes into the third.

Just 13 seconds into a power play, after Fleury was called for interference for dropping Tomas Plekanec into the back of the net with a forearm, Drouin fired a slap shot into the back of the net at 8:44 to close the scoring.

NOTES: Montreal D Joe Morrow played in his 100th career game, while F Paul Byron played in his 100th consecutive game. ... When Price entered the game he tied Patrick Roy for second in team history for most games played by a goalie. ... Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec moved into seventh place for the most games played in team history. ... Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa is now one point away from 100 for his career. ... Vegas is now 24-3-0 when scoring the first goal of the game and their .889 win percentage when recording the opening mark leads the NHL.

UP NEXT

Montreal: At Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Vegas: Hosts Anaheim on Monday.