|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|59
|39
|17
|3
|81
|211
|159
|20-6-1
|19-11-2
|10-5-1
|Boston
|55
|35
|12
|8
|78
|185
|133
|19-7-4
|16-5-4
|12-2-2
|Toronto
|60
|35
|20
|5
|75
|201
|170
|19-8-2
|16-12-3
|8-5-1
|Washington
|57
|33
|17
|7
|73
|181
|167
|20-8-2
|13-9-5
|11-5-3
|Pittsburgh
|60
|34
|22
|4
|72
|190
|178
|23-7-1
|11-15-3
|11-5-0
|New Jersey
|58
|30
|20
|8
|68
|177
|179
|16-10-3
|14-10-5
|9-7-1
|Philadelphia
|58
|29
|19
|10
|68
|171
|168
|14-9-6
|15-10-4
|7-4-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|60
|29
|25
|6
|64
|200
|214
|16-10-4
|13-15-2
|10-8-1
|Columbus
|58
|29
|24
|5
|63
|155
|164
|17-10-2
|12-14-3
|10-8-3
|Carolina
|59
|27
|23
|9
|63
|160
|177
|15-10-5
|12-13-4
|6-7-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|59
|27
|27
|5
|59
|169
|184
|18-10-3
|9-17-2
|7-7-3
|Florida
|54
|25
|23
|6
|56
|158
|175
|13-9-3
|12-14-3
|8-4-1
|Detroit
|56
|23
|24
|9
|55
|150
|170
|12-11-7
|11-13-2
|6-12-2
|Ottawa
|57
|21
|27
|9
|51
|156
|199
|14-11-5
|7-16-4
|6-10-3
|Montreal
|58
|22
|29
|7
|51
|149
|185
|14-10-6
|8-19-1
|10-6-2
|Buffalo
|59
|17
|31
|11
|45
|141
|195
|8-17-4
|9-14-7
|5-6-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|58
|39
|15
|4
|82
|202
|158
|22-4-2
|17-11-2
|14-1-1
|Nashville
|56
|34
|13
|9
|77
|176
|147
|19-6-3
|15-7-6
|11-4-2
|Winnipeg
|58
|34
|15
|9
|77
|189
|155
|22-5-2
|12-10-7
|9-6-2
|Dallas
|58
|34
|20
|4
|72
|177
|152
|21-9-1
|13-11-3
|10-10-0
|St. Louis
|60
|34
|22
|4
|72
|171
|153
|19-12-0
|15-10-4
|9-6-2
|San Jose
|58
|31
|19
|8
|70
|170
|159
|16-9-3
|15-10-5
|15-4-3
|Minnesota
|58
|31
|20
|7
|69
|172
|166
|20-5-6
|11-15-1
|10-9-0
|Anaheim
|60
|29
|20
|11
|69
|167
|170
|15-9-4
|14-11-7
|9-5-6
|Calgary
|58
|30
|20
|8
|68
|165
|167
|13-13-3
|17-7-5
|8-6-3
|Los Angeles
|58
|31
|22
|5
|67
|167
|145
|14-9-3
|17-13-2
|8-9-3
|Colorado
|57
|31
|22
|4
|66
|177
|169
|20-7-1
|11-15-3
|7-9-1
|Chicago
|58
|24
|26
|8
|56
|162
|169
|12-13-3
|12-13-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|57
|23
|30
|4
|50
|158
|189
|12-14-2
|11-16-2
|10-7-0
|Vancouver
|58
|22
|30
|6
|50
|151
|188
|10-15-3
|12-15-3
|5-10-1
|Arizona
|59
|17
|32
|10
|44
|143
|197
|9-16-4
|8-16-6
|3-8-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 0
Winnipeg 6, Colorado 1
Dallas 2, St. Louis 1
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles 4, Buffalo 2
Anaheim 3, Minnesota 2, SO
Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 3
Arizona 1, Edmonton 0
New Jersey 4, Tampa Bay 3
Vegas 6, Montreal 3
Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 3
Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.
Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.
New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Washington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Boston at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.
Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.