National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/18 10:56
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 59 39 17 3 81 211 159
Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133
Toronto 60 35 20 5 75 201 170
Washington 57 33 17 7 73 181 167
Pittsburgh 60 34 22 4 72 190 178
New Jersey 58 30 20 8 68 177 179
Philadelphia 58 29 19 10 68 171 168
N.Y. Islanders 60 29 25 6 64 200 214
Columbus 58 29 24 5 63 155 164
Carolina 59 27 23 9 63 160 177
N.Y. Rangers 59 27 27 5 59 169 184
Florida 54 25 23 6 56 158 175
Detroit 56 23 24 9 55 150 170
Ottawa 57 21 27 9 51 156 199
Montreal 58 22 29 7 51 149 185
Buffalo 59 17 31 11 45 141 195
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 58 39 15 4 82 202 158
Nashville 56 34 13 9 77 176 147
Winnipeg 58 34 15 9 77 189 155
Dallas 58 34 20 4 72 177 152
St. Louis 60 34 22 4 72 171 153
San Jose 58 31 19 8 70 170 159
Minnesota 58 31 20 7 69 172 166
Anaheim 60 29 20 11 69 167 170
Calgary 58 30 20 8 68 165 167
Los Angeles 58 31 22 5 67 167 145
Colorado 57 31 22 4 66 177 169
Chicago 58 24 26 8 56 162 169
Edmonton 57 23 30 4 50 158 189
Vancouver 58 22 30 6 50 151 188
Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 0

Winnipeg 6, Colorado 1

Dallas 2, St. Louis 1

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles 4, Buffalo 2

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Arizona 1, Edmonton 0

New Jersey 4, Tampa Bay 3

Vegas 6, Montreal 3

Pittsburgh 5, Toronto 3

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.