The Latest: 2 racers crash in Olympic men's giant slalom

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

Two top racers have had crashing falls though the finish line in the Olympic men's giant slalom.

Both Luca de Aliprandini of Italy and Manuel Feller of Austria lost balance approaching the next-to-last gate and were disqualified.

De Aliprandini was set for the second-fastest time behind leader Marcel Hirscher of Austria when he went across the course into safety nets. He appeared to hurt his left leg.

Feller was turned around and slid backwards on his back. The race started under blue skies on a clear, cold day at Yongpyong Alpine Center.

Hirscher, who already won gold in Alpine combined, was fastest by 0.63 seconds after 10 skiers had started.

___

10:15 a.m.

The world's best male Alpine skier, Marcel Hirscher, will compete for his second gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Hirscher starts as the favorite in the giant slalom Sunday at Yongpyong Alpine Center. He's already got a gold medal from his first event, the Alpine combined.

The 28-year-old Austrian is expected to duel with his main rival in World Cup races, Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway. American Ted Ligety will try to defend the title he won at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Also Sunday, there are men's preliminary-round hockey games between Canada and Korea and between Finland and Sweden, among others. In women's hockey, Switzerland will play Korea and Sweden will play Japan, though none is a medal contender.

And the bobsled competition kicks off with the first heats for the men's two-man teams, with medals to be awarded Monday.

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org