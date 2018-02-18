All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 58 39 16 3 81 208 155 Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133 Toronto 59 35 19 5 75 198 165 Florida 54 25 23 6 56 158 175 Detroit 56 23 24 9 55 150 170 Montreal 57 22 28 7 51 146 179 Ottawa 57 21 27 9 51 156 199 Buffalo 59 17 31 11 45 141 195 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 57 33 17 7 73 181 167 Pittsburgh 59 33 22 4 70 185 175 Philadelphia 58 29 19 10 68 171 168 New Jersey 57 29 20 8 66 173 176 N.Y. Islanders 60 29 25 6 64 200 214 Columbus 58 29 24 5 63 155 164 Carolina 59 27 23 9 63 160 177 N.Y. Rangers 59 27 27 5 59 169 184 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 56 34 13 9 77 176 147 Winnipeg 58 34 15 9 77 189 155 Dallas 58 34 20 4 72 177 152 St. Louis 60 34 22 4 72 171 153 Minnesota 58 31 20 7 69 172 166 Colorado 57 31 22 4 66 177 169 Chicago 58 24 26 8 56 162 169 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 57 38 15 4 80 196 155 San Jose 58 31 19 8 70 170 159 Anaheim 60 29 20 11 69 167 170 Calgary 58 30 20 8 68 165 167 Los Angeles 58 31 22 5 67 167 145 Edmonton 57 23 30 4 50 158 189 Vancouver 58 22 30 6 50 151 188 Arizona 59 17 32 10 44 143 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 0

Winnipeg 6, Colorado 1

Dallas 2, St. Louis 1

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles 4, Buffalo 2

Anaheim 3, Minnesota 2, SO

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Arizona 1, Edmonton 0

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.