Doninic Thiem, Alijaz Bedene advance to Argentina Open final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria beat Frenchman Gael Monfils 6-2. 6-1 on Saturday to set up an Argentina Open final against Slovenia's Alijaz Bedene.

Bedene topped local favorite Federico Delbonis 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in the clay-court event.

The sixth-ranked Thiem also beat Argentinians Horacio Zeballos and Guido Pella on his way to the ATP 250 tournament's final. The 24-year-old Bedene went through Czech Jiri Vesely, Spaniard and third seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Argentinian Daniel Schwartzman.

The Austrian has won both previous encounters with the Slovenian, the last Jan. 3 in the Doha Open.