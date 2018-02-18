BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|15
|12
|1
|2
|29
|6
|37
|San Lorenzo
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|9
|31
|Talleres
|15
|9
|3
|3
|20
|7
|30
|Godoy Cruz
|15
|8
|3
|4
|21
|16
|27
|Estudiantes
|16
|8
|3
|5
|18
|13
|27
|Santa Fe
|16
|7
|5
|4
|18
|13
|26
|Racing Club
|16
|7
|4
|5
|25
|18
|25
|Independiente
|14
|7
|4
|3
|15
|10
|25
|Belgrano
|16
|6
|7
|3
|14
|13
|25
|Atletico Tucuman
|16
|6
|6
|4
|19
|15
|24
|Huracan
|15
|7
|3
|5
|19
|15
|24
|Argentinos Jrs
|16
|7
|3
|6
|23
|20
|24
|Colon
|15
|6
|5
|4
|16
|14
|23
|Defensa y Justicia
|15
|6
|3
|6
|25
|23
|21
|San Martin
|15
|6
|3
|6
|16
|17
|21
|Patronato Parana
|15
|5
|5
|5
|15
|16
|20
|Rosario Central
|15
|5
|5
|5
|14
|19
|20
|Banfield
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|16
|19
|River Plate
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|20
|18
|Gimnasia
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|23
|18
|Velez Sarsfield
|16
|5
|3
|8
|12
|19
|18
|Lanus
|16
|5
|3
|8
|13
|28
|18
|Newell's
|16
|4
|4
|8
|14
|17
|13
|Chacarita Jrs
|15
|3
|3
|9
|13
|18
|12
|Tigre
|15
|2
|6
|7
|12
|19
|12
|Temperley
|15
|3
|3
|9
|9
|25
|12
|Olimpo
|15
|2
|3
|10
|9
|23
|9
|Arsenal
|15
|1
|4
|10
|7
|17
|7
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
Huracan 2, Rosario Central 3
|Friday, Feb. 16
Racing Club 3, Lanus 1
Estudiantes 2, Santa Fe 0
|Saturday, Feb. 17
Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 2
San Lorenzo 1, Newell's 0
Argentinos Jrs 2, Atletico Tucuman 2
Temperley vs. Independiente 2215 GMT
|Sunday, Feb. 18
Rosario Central vs. Olimpo 0030 GMT
San Martin vs. Talleres 2000 GMT
Arsenal vs. Huracan 2000 GMT
River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz 2215 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 19
Banfield vs. Boca Juniors 0030 GMT
Tigre vs. Defensa y Justicia 2200 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Colon vs. Gimnasia 0015 GMT