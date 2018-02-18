  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/18 06:50
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 15 12 1 2 29 6 37
San Lorenzo 15 9 4 2 20 9 31
Talleres 15 9 3 3 20 7 30
Godoy Cruz 15 8 3 4 21 16 27
Estudiantes 16 8 3 5 18 13 27
Santa Fe 16 7 5 4 18 13 26
Racing Club 16 7 4 5 25 18 25
Independiente 14 7 4 3 15 10 25
Belgrano 16 6 7 3 14 13 25
Atletico Tucuman 16 6 6 4 19 15 24
Huracan 15 7 3 5 19 15 24
Argentinos Jrs 16 7 3 6 23 20 24
Colon 15 6 5 4 16 14 23
Defensa y Justicia 15 6 3 6 25 23 21
San Martin 15 6 3 6 16 17 21
Patronato Parana 15 5 5 5 15 16 20
Rosario Central 15 5 5 5 14 19 20
Banfield 15 5 4 6 17 16 19
River Plate 15 5 3 7 18 20 18
Gimnasia 15 5 3 7 18 23 18
Velez Sarsfield 16 5 3 8 12 19 18
Lanus 16 5 3 8 13 28 18
Newell's 16 4 4 8 14 17 13
Chacarita Jrs 15 3 3 9 13 18 12
Tigre 15 2 6 7 12 19 12
Temperley 15 3 3 9 9 25 12
Olimpo 15 2 3 10 9 23 9
Arsenal 15 1 4 10 7 17 7
Tuesday, Feb. 13

Huracan 2, Rosario Central 3

Friday, Feb. 16

Racing Club 3, Lanus 1

Estudiantes 2, Santa Fe 0

Saturday, Feb. 17

Belgrano 2, Velez Sarsfield 2

San Lorenzo 1, Newell's 0

Argentinos Jrs 2, Atletico Tucuman 2

Temperley vs. Independiente 2215 GMT

Sunday, Feb. 18

Rosario Central vs. Olimpo 0030 GMT

San Martin vs. Talleres 2000 GMT

Arsenal vs. Huracan 2000 GMT

River Plate vs. Godoy Cruz 2215 GMT

Monday, Feb. 19

Banfield vs. Boca Juniors 0030 GMT

Tigre vs. Defensa y Justicia 2200 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Chacarita Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Colon vs. Gimnasia 0015 GMT