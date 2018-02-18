  1. Home
National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/18 05:41
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 58 39 16 3 81 208 155
Boston 55 35 12 8 78 185 133
Toronto 59 35 19 5 75 198 165
Florida 54 25 23 6 56 158 175
Detroit 56 23 24 9 55 150 170
Montreal 57 22 28 7 51 146 179
Ottawa 57 21 27 9 51 156 199
Buffalo 59 17 31 11 45 141 195
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Washington 57 33 17 7 73 181 167
Pittsburgh 59 33 22 4 70 185 175
Philadelphia 58 29 19 10 68 171 168
New Jersey 57 29 20 8 66 173 176
N.Y. Islanders 60 29 25 6 64 200 214
Columbus 58 29 24 5 63 155 164
Carolina 59 27 23 9 63 160 177
N.Y. Rangers 59 27 27 5 59 169 184
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 56 34 13 9 77 176 147
Winnipeg 58 34 15 9 77 189 155
Dallas 58 34 20 4 72 177 152
St. Louis 60 34 22 4 72 171 153
Minnesota 57 31 20 6 68 170 163
Colorado 57 31 22 4 66 177 169
Chicago 58 24 26 8 56 162 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 57 38 15 4 80 196 155
San Jose 58 31 19 8 70 170 159
Calgary 58 30 20 8 68 165 167
Los Angeles 58 31 22 5 67 167 145
Anaheim 59 28 20 11 67 164 168
Edmonton 56 23 29 4 50 158 188
Vancouver 58 22 30 6 50 151 188
Arizona 58 16 32 10 42 142 197

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Columbus 1, OT

N.Y. Islanders 3, Carolina 0

Winnipeg 6, Colorado 1

Dallas 2, St. Louis 1

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles 4, Buffalo 2

Ottawa 6, N.Y. Rangers 3

Anaheim at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Edmonton at Arizona, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Florida at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 12 p.m.

Edmonton at Colorado, 3 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Dallas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Washington at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Boston at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Ottawa at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Montreal at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver, 10 p.m.