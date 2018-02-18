Man United draws Brighton in FA Cup quarterfinals

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United has been drawn against Brighton in the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Last year's beaten finalist, Chelsea, is paired with Leicester.

Manchester City will face Southampton if the English Premier League leader defeats Wigan in their fifth-round match on Monday.

The quarterfinals draw on Saturday:

Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea vs. Rochdale or Tottenham

Manchester United vs. Brighton

Leicester vs. Chelsea

Wigan or Manchester City vs. Southampton

The matches are to be played over March 16-19.