BC-SOC--English Summaries

By  Associated Press
2018/02/18 01:55
Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):

England Championship
Fulham 2, Aston Villa 0

Fulham: Ryan Sessegnon (52), Floyd Ayite (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Sunderland 0, Brentford 2

Brentford: Kamohelo Mokotjo (13), Neal Maupay (28).

Halftime: 0-2.

Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 0

Cardiff: Sean Morrison (33).

Halftime: 1-0.

QPR 2, Bolton 0

QPR: Joel Lynch (72), Matt Smith (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Burton Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Birmingham 0, Millwall 1

Millwall: Fred Onyedinma (77).

Halftime: 0-0.

Preston 1, Wolverhampton 1

Preston: Alan Browne (52).

Wolverhampton: Helder Costa (61).

Halftime: 0-0.

England League One
Oxford United 0, Plymouth 1

Plymouth: Sonny Bradley (45).

Halftime: 0-1.

Gillingham 0, Walsall 0

Halftime: 0-0.

AFC Wimbledon 1, Bristol Rovers 0

AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Shrewsbury 0, Rotherham 1

Rotherham: Richard Wood (44).

Halftime: 0-1.

Southend 3, Portsmouth 1

Southend: Matt Clarke (6, og.), Jason Demetriou (12, 84).

Portsmouth: Gareth Evans (36).

Halftime: 2-1.

Doncaster 3, Fleetwood Town 0

Doncaster: Alex Kiwomya (13), Tom Anderson (27, 55).

Halftime: 2-0.

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Charlton 2

Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (62).

Charlton: Ahmed Kashi (10), Josh Magennis (60).

Halftime: 0-1.

Scunthorpe 2, Northampton 2

Scunthorpe: Funso Ojo (31), Murray Wallace (77).

Northampton: Chris Long (14), John-Joe O'Toole (57).

Halftime: 1-1.

England League Two
Newport County 0, Notts County 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Morecambe 1, Forest Green Rovers 1

Morecambe: Gregg Wylde (90).

Forest Green Rovers: Chris Clements (13).

Halftime: 0-1.

Swindon 3, Port Vale 2

Swindon: Marc Richards (24, 40), Paul Mullin (88).

Port Vale: Kyle Howkins (11), Cristian Montano (43).

Halftime: 2-2.

Stevenage 4, Yeovil 1

Stevenage: Luke Amos (16), Jonathan Smith (45), Danny Newton (46), Ben Kennedy (58).

Yeovil: Ryan Seager (76).

Halftime: 2-0.

Cheltenham 0, Wycombe 2

Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (40), Paris Cowan-Hall (45).

Halftime: 0-2.

Carlisle 2, Chesterfield 0

Carlisle: Kelvin Etuhu (19), John O'Sullivan (81).

Halftime: 1-0.

Cambridge United 3, Grimsby Town 1

Cambridge United: Uche Ikpeazu (19), Billy Waters (67), George Maris (71).

Grimsby Town: JJ Hooper (90, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crawley Town 3, Lincoln City 1

Crawley Town: Jimmy Smith (15), Josh Payne (68, pen.), Mark Connolly (72).

Lincoln City: Matt Green (52).

Halftime: 1-0.

Crewe 1, Colchester 0

Crewe: Shaun Miller (60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Barnet 1, Accrington Stanley 1

Barnet: Alex Nicholls (18).

Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (68, pen.).

Halftime: 1-0.

Exeter 0, Mansfield Town 1

Mansfield Town: Danny Rose (38).

Halftime: 0-1.