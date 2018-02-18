BC-SOC--English Summaries

Saturday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
|Fulham 2, Aston Villa 0
Fulham: Ryan Sessegnon (52), Floyd Ayite (71).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Sunderland 0, Brentford 2
Brentford: Kamohelo Mokotjo (13), Neal Maupay (28).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Cardiff 1, Middlesbrough 0
Cardiff: Sean Morrison (33).
Halftime: 1-0.
|QPR 2, Bolton 0
QPR: Joel Lynch (72), Matt Smith (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Burton Albion 0, Nottingham Forest 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Birmingham 0, Millwall 1
Millwall: Fred Onyedinma (77).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Preston 1, Wolverhampton 1
Preston: Alan Browne (52).
Wolverhampton: Helder Costa (61).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Oxford United 0, Plymouth 1
Plymouth: Sonny Bradley (45).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Gillingham 0, Walsall 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|AFC Wimbledon 1, Bristol Rovers 0
AFC Wimbledon: Joe Pigott (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Shrewsbury 0, Rotherham 1
Rotherham: Richard Wood (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Southend 3, Portsmouth 1
Southend: Matt Clarke (6, og.), Jason Demetriou (12, 84).
Portsmouth: Gareth Evans (36).
Halftime: 2-1.
|Doncaster 3, Fleetwood Town 0
Doncaster: Alex Kiwomya (13), Tom Anderson (27, 55).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Milton Keynes Dons 1, Charlton 2
Milton Keynes Dons: Kieran Agard (62).
Charlton: Ahmed Kashi (10), Josh Magennis (60).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Scunthorpe 2, Northampton 2
Scunthorpe: Funso Ojo (31), Murray Wallace (77).
Northampton: Chris Long (14), John-Joe O'Toole (57).
Halftime: 1-1.
|Newport County 0, Notts County 0
Halftime: 0-0.
|Morecambe 1, Forest Green Rovers 1
Morecambe: Gregg Wylde (90).
Forest Green Rovers: Chris Clements (13).
Halftime: 0-1.
|Swindon 3, Port Vale 2
Swindon: Marc Richards (24, 40), Paul Mullin (88).
Port Vale: Kyle Howkins (11), Cristian Montano (43).
Halftime: 2-2.
|Stevenage 4, Yeovil 1
Stevenage: Luke Amos (16), Jonathan Smith (45), Danny Newton (46), Ben Kennedy (58).
Yeovil: Ryan Seager (76).
Halftime: 2-0.
|Cheltenham 0, Wycombe 2
Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa (40), Paris Cowan-Hall (45).
Halftime: 0-2.
|Carlisle 2, Chesterfield 0
Carlisle: Kelvin Etuhu (19), John O'Sullivan (81).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Cambridge United 3, Grimsby Town 1
Cambridge United: Uche Ikpeazu (19), Billy Waters (67), George Maris (71).
Grimsby Town: JJ Hooper (90, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Crawley Town 3, Lincoln City 1
Crawley Town: Jimmy Smith (15), Josh Payne (68, pen.), Mark Connolly (72).
Lincoln City: Matt Green (52).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Crewe 1, Colchester 0
Crewe: Shaun Miller (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
|Barnet 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Barnet: Alex Nicholls (18).
Accrington Stanley: Billy Kee (68, pen.).
Halftime: 1-0.
|Exeter 0, Mansfield Town 1
Mansfield Town: Danny Rose (38).
Halftime: 0-1.