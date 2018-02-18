Lewandowski rescues late 2-1 win for Bayern in Wolfsburg

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored an injury-time penalty for Bayern Munich to beat Wolfsburg 2-1 and move 21 points clear in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Lewandowski converted his league-leading 20th goal from the spot after Arjen Robben - who earlier missed a penalty - was pulled back by the arm by Gian-Luca Itter.

It stretched Bayern's winning run and ensured Jupp Heynckes has 21 victories in 22 games across all competitions since he returned for his fourth stint as coach in October. Bayern hasn't lost since November.

Veteran Hannover striker Claudio Pizarro thought he scored a dramatic late winner against Cologne, but his injury-time goal was ruled out on video analysis for offside and the sides settled for 1-1. Cologne remains on the bottom with 11 rounds remaining.

Hamburger SV is also deep in relegation trouble after losing at home to Bayer Leverkusen 2-1.

Another relegation candidate, Werder Bremen, also lost, at Freiburg 1-0.

Schalke was hosting Hoffenheim later Saturday.

___

More AP German soccer coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga