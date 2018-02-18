Israel slams Polish PM for WWII 'Jewish perpetrators' remark

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli politicians are accusing Poland's prime minister of anti-Semitism for saying there were Polish perpetrators in the Holocaust just like there were "Jewish perpetrators."

Yair Lapid, head of the centrist opposition Yesh Atid party, says the country's ambassador to Poland should be recalled immediately in response to Mateusz Morawiecki's comments Saturday in Munich. Lapid called it "anti-Semitism of the oldest kind. The perpetrators are not the victims. The Jewish state will not allow the murdered to be blamed for their own murder."

Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay says Morawiecki is speaking like any other Holocaust denier.

It's the latest fallout of a new Polish Holocaust law that seeks to criminalize statements that attribute Nazi crimes to Poland under German occupation. The bill has sparked outrage in Israel and elsewhere.