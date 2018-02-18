More wonder from Under: Turkey winger fires Roma to win

ROME (AP) — Cengiz Under scored his fourth goal in three matches and Roma won at Udinese 2-0 for its third straight win in Serie A on Saturday.

Roma moved into third place, two points ahead of Inter Milan, before Inter's match at Genoa later.

Roma went ahead when Under unleashed a powerful, rising shot from beyond the area in the 70th.

Diego Perotti sealed the victory in the 90th with an angled effort after Udinese gave the ball away near midfield.

Under is having a breakout month.

First, the 20-year-old Turkey winger scored after 43 seconds when Roma ended a five-match winless streak by beating Hellas Verona 1-0. Then he had a brace and also delivered an assist in a 5-2 win over Benevento last weekend.

All this after not being involved in any goals in his first 14 matches with Roma.

Udinese remained 10th.

