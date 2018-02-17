Fire erupts at major Tibetan monastery; no injuries reported

BEIJING (AP) — A large fire has broken out in one of the most important temples of Tibetan Buddhism.

The state-run Tibetan Daily newspaper reported that the Jokhang monastery in the regional capital of Lhasa caught fire at 6:40 p.m. Saturday before it was put out. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Video on social media showed a roof in the monastery complex consumed by large flames.

Jokhang, considered the spiritual center of Tibetan Buddhism, is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.