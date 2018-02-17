Stormers hold on 28-20 against Jaguares to open Super Rugby

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The Stormers opened the Super Rugby season with a 28-20 win over the Jaguares on Saturday, holding on in stages late in the game to ensure a winning start to 2018.

The Cape Town-based Stormers led 22-6 after tries by Damian de Allende, Siya Kolisi and one straight from the second-half kickoff from Raymond Rhule.

While Argentina's Jaguares paid the price for losing fullback Joaquin Tuculet to a yellow card in the first half, the momentum was reversed when Stormers hooker Ramone Samuels went to the bin for slowing down Jaguares possession in the 65th.

That gave the Jaguares, who had already struck back once through winger Emiliano Boffelli, complete scrum dominance. That told three minutes later when the Jaguares earned a penalty try to close it to 26-20.

The Stormers escaped under more pressure and sealed it with a penalty on the final whistle by flyhalf Damian Williemse.