Carvalhal draws a blank as Sheffield Wednesday holds Swansea

LONDON (AP) — Sheffield Wednesday held Premier League side Swansea to a 0-0 draw in their FA Cup fifth-round match on Saturday as visiting manager Carlos Carvalhal made his first return to Hillsborough since he was released by the second-tier team on Christmas Eve.

Carvalhal has had a positive effect on Swansea since joining four days after his departure from Wednesday, with the Welsh club losing once in 12 games in all competitions under the 52-year-old Portuguese.

The two teams will now meet in a replay at the Liberty Stadium later this month.

There are three more games later Saturday with Manchester United traveling to Huddersfield, West Bromwich Albion hosting Southampton and Coventry visiting Brighton.

Tottenham is away to fourth-tier Rochdale on Sunday and Manchester City goes to third-tier Wigan on Monday.

On Friday, Chelsea advanced to the last eight with a 4-0 win over Hull while Leicester progressed with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United.