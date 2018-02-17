Danes start to bid farewell to late Denmark prince

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Thousands of Danes have bid farewell to Denmark's late Prince Henrik, husband of Queen Margrethe, whose casket is on public display in a downtown Copenhagen chapel until a private funeral next week.

Draped in a Danish flag with his personal coat of arms, the coffin stood on a catafalque surrounded by a guard of honor — eight military officers — inside the chapel of the Christiansborg Palace as people silently walked past Saturday.

Earlier in the day, royals briefly visited the chapel from where a private funeral will be held Tuesday.

The palace respected the wish of Henrik, who died Feb. 13 at age 83, to be cremated. Last year, he stunned Danes when he said he didn't want to be buried next to Margrethe as is the tradition.