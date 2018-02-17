Winning numbers of Saturday's Taiwan lotteries

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) The winning numbers for Taiwan's "Grand Fortune" lottery Saturday were 05, 14, 17, 28, 29, 35 and 37 plus the special number 11, Taiwan Lottery Co. said.

The winning numbers for Taiwan's Grand Lottery 6/49 on Saturday were 03, 05, 17, 32, 33, and 47, plus the special number 36, Taiwan Lottery announced.

It also announced 10 numbers for Saturday's Lunar New Year "Big Red Envelope" prize of NT$1 million: 07, 08, 09, 11, 12, 16, 25, 29, 41, and 47.

If your lottery ticket shows numbers that match six of the above 10, you can win one of 400 such special prizes offered during the Feb. 15-20 holiday, according to Taiwan Lottery.

Meanwhile, the "Jin Cai 539" lottery's winning numbers were 01, 03, 13, 24, and 38, and the winning numbers for the "Three Star" and "Four Star" lotteries were 379 and 4292, respectively, it said. (By Lee Hsin-kuan and S.C. Chang)