AP PHOTOS: Thrills _ and spills _ at Pyeongchang Olympics

Elise Christie of Britain crashes during her women's 1500 meters short track speedskating semifinal in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olym
Choi Min-jeong of South Korea races ahead of Elise Christie, left, of Britain and Li Jinyu of China as they crash out of their women's 1500 meters sho
Tess Ledeux, of France, crashes during the women's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea,
Ayana Zholdas, of Kazakhstan, crashes during the women's aerials qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Kor
Laura Peel, of Australia, crashes during the women's freestyle aerial final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Kor
Deniss Vasiljevs of Latvia falls while performing in the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gan
Shoma Uno of Japan falls during the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea,
Niklas Mattsson, of Sweden, crashes during the men's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Kore
Kent Callister, of Australia, crashes during the men's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, W
Joel Lundqvist (20), of Sweden, and Yasin Ehliz (42), of Germany, collide during the third period of a preliminary round men's hockey game at the 2018
Sarah Hoefflin, of Switzerland, crashes during the women's slopestyle finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Ko
Alla Tsuper, of Belarus, crashes during the women's freestyle aerial final at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Kore
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Sometimes the Olympics feature soaring moments of glory. Other times, athletes come crashing to the ground.
A missed step can mean the end of years of preparations. Sometimes competitors hit walls, sometimes they crash into each other, and sometimes they wind up face first in the snow.
Here's a look at some of the more earthbound moments from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
