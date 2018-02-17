AP PHOTOS: Thrills _ and spills _ at Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Sometimes the Olympics feature soaring moments of glory. Other times, athletes come crashing to the ground.

A missed step can mean the end of years of preparations. Sometimes competitors hit walls, sometimes they crash into each other, and sometimes they wind up face first in the snow.

Here's a look at some of the more earthbound moments from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

