AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 8 at the Winter Olympics

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan performs during the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South K
Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka competes in the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. (AP Pho
The Olympic rings are reflected in the sunglasses of a spectator before the start of the women's super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, Sou
Skaters of Italy practice the men's team pursuit at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.
Marit Bjoergen, top, of Norway, celebrates with Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg after winning the women's 4 x 5km relay cross-country skiing competition at
Austria's Anna Veith, silver, Czech Republic's Ester Ledecka, gold, and Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather, bronze, from left, celebrate during the venue
Stadium crew members prepare the snow before a training session at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South K
Gold medal winner Yuzuru Hanyu, right, of Japan reacts with teammate and silver medalist Shoma Uno after the men's free figure skating final in the Ga
Team Netherlands with Jan Blokhuijsen, Koen Verweij, Sven Kramer and Patrick Roest, from left, train for the men's team pursuit speedskating race at t
Team Netherlands practices for the men's team pursuit speedskating practice session at the Gangneung Oval at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, So
Shoma Uno of Japan performs during the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Kore
Goalie Ben Scrivens (30), of Canada, reaches for the puck during the second period of the preliminary round of the men's hockey game against the Czech
Adam Rippon of the United States performs during the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneu
Russian athlete Lana Prusakova jumps during the women's slopestyle qualifying at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South K
Vincent Zhou of the United States reacts following his performance in the men's free figure skating final in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winte
Russia's Angelina Golikova, front, photobombs Kseniya Sadouskaya, top right, and her coach of Belarus who pose for a picture during the women's 500 me
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan won figuring skating gold, becoming the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button. American Nathan Chen didn't make the podium, but redeemed himself after a disastrous short program with a historic free skate.
On the slopes, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic, who is also a snowboarder, won a surprise gold medal in the women's super-G. And in the women's 4x5-kilometer cross-country relay, Norwegian Marit Bjoergen won her 13th career medal, tying her with Norwegian biathlete Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, also from Norway, for the most medals ever.
Here are some highlights of Day 8 from Associated Press photographers.
___
