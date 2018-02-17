Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;89;79;A shower or t-storm;88;79;WSW;12;83%;69%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;91;66;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;NNE;5;35%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Rain;53;45;Showers around;58;42;WNW;10;72%;79%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;61;51;Spotty showers;55;47;ENE;10;76%;83%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;47;29;Mostly cloudy;45;34;SSW;9;81%;61%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;24;15;Mostly cloudy;29;22;N;2;67%;17%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;56;39;Some brightening;54;44;ESE;6;62%;65%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with low clouds;9;-4;Low clouds and cold;10;-8;WSW;6;84%;31%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;84;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;69;NNW;10;81%;91%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;59;43;Periods of sun;59;48;ESE;4;70%;26%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and humid;77;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;80;70;N;8;73%;57%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Warmer;71;53;Inc. clouds;64;47;WSW;11;58%;66%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;99;75;Cloudy;91;75;ENE;7;65%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;88;60;Sunny and nice;88;60;ESE;5;42%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;94;77;Increasing clouds;92;78;SSW;8;65%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;58;45;Clouds and sun;56;44;E;7;72%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;37;25;Partial sunshine;46;27;NE;5;42%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;47;37;A little rain;42;29;N;6;85%;81%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;41;31;Partly sunny;40;30;S;3;63%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;66;49;Occasional rain;67;48;SW;6;75%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;65;WNW;8;63%;78%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;36;32;Clouds breaking;39;23;N;9;81%;15%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;45;30;Inc. clouds;46;34;SSW;5;70%;59%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;48;33;A little p.m. rain;46;32;NE;6;70%;81%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;40;32;Bit of rain, snow;42;22;ESE;5;70%;55%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;Mostly sunny;90;77;NE;8;59%;42%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;91;65;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;65;NW;5;45%;67%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;45;30;Mainly cloudy;49;36;NW;6;27%;4%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds;66;56;Sun and clouds;71;52;NNE;7;50%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;81;62;Not as warm;72;61;NNW;10;74%;33%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;79;64;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;5;54%;13%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;71;Partial sunshine;90;71;ESE;7;65%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;37;22;Mostly sunny;45;40;SSW;12;58%;70%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;93;72;Mostly sunny;88;72;NE;7;62%;4%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;37;30;Spotty showers;37;32;SW;7;66%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;69;63;Sunny and nice;71;63;N;11;83%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;60;47;Cloudy with a shower;65;62;S;9;78%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;90;74;A shower or t-storm;91;76;E;10;74%;67%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;79;52;Hazy sun;79;52;NE;5;52%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;53;36;Mostly sunny, milder;62;22;E;7;19%;27%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;82;62;Hazy sunshine;87;60;NE;5;47%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;88;75;Overcast, a t-storm;86;76;W;6;77%;69%;6

Dublin, Ireland;More sun than clouds;47;39;Rain tapering off;51;46;W;12;96%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;51;35;Mostly sunny, mild;60;36;NNE;6;27%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;52;Showers around;62;54;ENE;9;81%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;76;66;Low clouds;76;69;SE;8;79%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Inc. clouds;79;63;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;64;NNE;7;79%;70%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;E;10;63%;25%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;25;15;Mostly cloudy, cold;21;12;N;7;82%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;77;Some sun, a shower;89;77;SE;7;75%;64%;9

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;74;62;Partly sunny, nice;71;63;E;9;77%;12%;3

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;81;69;Showers;78;69;ESE;4;75%;92%;2

Hyderabad, India;Brilliant sunshine;92;62;Sunny and nice;90;63;SE;5;28%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;74;46;Hazy sunshine;74;47;N;5;47%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;46;40;Mostly sunny;52;42;ENE;8;72%;7%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;86;77;Cloudy with showers;89;77;W;8;71%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;81;68;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;N;13;32%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;85;61;A shower or t-storm;80;62;N;6;54%;79%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;More sun than clouds;54;29;Mostly sunny, mild;61;35;WSW;5;23%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;62;Hazy and very warm;93;62;NW;6;43%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;70;44;Mostly sunny;70;44;W;5;60%;20%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Clouds and sun, nice;91;64;NNE;16;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;40;26;Mainly cloudy;36;24;NW;6;79%;72%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny;85;74;NE;8;59%;26%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;75;WSW;6;68%;88%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and beautiful;85;61;Hazy sun;89;62;SSW;5;45%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;A t-storm around;91;74;NE;4;68%;73%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;55;37;A t-storm in spots;59;36;W;6;60%;45%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;91;79;A shower or t-storm;88;79;SSW;6;79%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;77;70;Variable cloudiness;78;70;S;5;78%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and drizzle;60;46;Periods of sun;62;45;NE;9;55%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;51;37;Mostly cloudy;48;44;SSW;8;83%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;76;50;Some sun, fog early;68;49;SSE;6;56%;57%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;84;78;Some sun, a t-storm;87;77;SSW;6;77%;96%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;59;33;Periods of sun;55;36;NE;5;51%;27%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;86;81;Turning cloudy;88;80;NE;8;63%;25%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, clouds;84;75;Morning t-storms;83;75;NNE;6;79%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine;92;75;An afternoon shower;89;74;E;6;66%;54%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;84;56;High clouds;78;63;SSE;8;61%;64%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;78;49;Periods of sun, nice;75;48;S;5;43%;10%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;69;Partly sunny;82;73;ENE;10;66%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;33;22;A snow shower;28;17;NW;9;88%;77%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, nice;86;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;E;10;70%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;85;68;Mostly sunny;89;72;NE;8;56%;6%;9

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;27;22;Partly sunny, breezy;35;22;SSW;14;69%;10%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;26;21;Cloudy;27;21;S;5;83%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;91;75;Hazy sun;92;76;N;8;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;58;A shower or t-storm;81;61;NE;12;59%;74%;12

New York, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;38;32;Mostly sunny, breezy;48;36;ENE;18;47%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;58;52;Sunny and warmer;68;42;SSW;9;53%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with some sun;1;-9;Cloudy and cold;5;2;SSW;8;83%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with some sun;49;30;Partly sunny;44;30;NNE;6;43%;11%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;30;25;Snow showers;32;27;N;3;82%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;28;16;Partly sunny;35;17;S;10;66%;7%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;84;77;Partly sunny;85;78;S;6;72%;59%;12

Panama City, Panama;Nice with some sun;90;73;Partly sunny;90;73;NNW;12;61%;16%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy morning rain;82;74;A.M. showers, cloudy;82;73;NE;9;80%;92%;2

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;48;30;Clouds breaking;49;34;S;3;67%;57%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler;81;65;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;SSW;10;65%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;96;75;Increasing clouds;93;76;SSE;5;58%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;N;11;66%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;92;69;Mostly sunny;92;69;ESE;7;38%;4%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;37;29;Clouds breaking;38;24;SSE;4;63%;3%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;36;10;Partly sunny;38;24;ESE;3;21%;10%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;68;56;Rain;67;56;NE;9;69%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;62;46;Variable cloudiness;63;44;SE;4;73%;6%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;85;75;A morning shower;86;76;E;8;74%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;34;31;A little p.m. rain;41;39;ESE;13;66%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;30;23;A snow shower;28;20;S;7;84%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;NNE;5;69%;63%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;85;66;Nice with sunshine;79;53;N;9;30%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;57;46;A little rain;53;42;E;7;87%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow tapering off;28;24;Snow;29;21;N;8;60%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;62;50;Cooler;56;44;NW;15;63%;42%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds, nice;78;64;Partly sunny;79;63;ENE;12;59%;12%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;74;A shower in places;81;75;E;14;70%;69%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;78;63;Clouds and sun, nice;77;63;N;6;67%;13%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;82;44;Mostly sunny, nice;77;47;NW;5;35%;5%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;89;59;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;WSW;6;49%;32%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;79;68;Mostly sunny;80;68;N;5;77%;30%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;62;40;Periods of sun;62;41;NE;5;48%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;50;36;Bit of rain, snow;40;27;NNW;11;63%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;36;22;Variable cloudiness;42;24;N;3;25%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny;52;43;Rain and drizzle;52;45;ENE;9;80%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;91;77;Partly sunny, warm;92;77;NNE;10;65%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;51;31;Mostly cloudy;49;36;E;5;80%;67%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;82;73;A stray shower;82;73;ENE;15;64%;70%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;34;22;Mainly cloudy;33;24;ENE;4;75%;78%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;73;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;NE;15;63%;12%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;73;63;Sunny and warmer;82;63;SE;5;59%;5%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;27;22;A snow shower;25;18;SE;5;67%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;42;24;Mostly sunny;47;26;ESE;5;53%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;48;36;Rain and drizzle;47;38;NW;6;74%;80%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;56;49;Spotty showers;59;44;NE;5;58%;85%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Afternoon showers;58;53;A shower in the a.m.;65;53;SW;13;70%;56%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;64;43;A little p.m. rain;60;47;E;4;55%;80%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;50;32;Mostly sunny;47;35;NNW;11;33%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy;34;30;Mostly sunny;37;31;SSE;12;71%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;63;53;Clearing;65;52;S;2;61%;44%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;64;53;Spotty showers;59;47;WNW;5;89%;73%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;14;-12;Mostly sunny, colder;8;-16;SSW;5;73%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;43;29;Mostly cloudy, cold;35;17;NE;5;38%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain to snow;40;34;Clouds breaking;40;21;NNW;6;68%;16%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;91;73;Clouds and sun, hot;94;73;ENE;6;40%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;35;23;A snow shower;29;18;NW;9;74%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;36;27;Rather cloudy;34;25;W;7;80%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;75;68;Windy with sunshine;76;65;NNW;24;75%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;95;61;Mostly sunny;94;62;WSW;5;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;54;37;Rain and snow;46;33;N;4;67%;87%;1

