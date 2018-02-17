Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 17, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;32;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;WSW;20;83%;69%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;NNE;8;35%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Rain;12;7;Showers around;15;6;WNW;16;72%;79%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy;16;10;Spotty showers;13;8;ENE;16;76%;83%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;7;1;SSW;14;81%;61%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-4;-9;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;N;3;67%;17%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;13;4;Some brightening;12;7;ESE;10;62%;65%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with low clouds;-13;-20;Low clouds and cold;-12;-22;WSW;10;84%;31%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A thunderstorm;29;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;20;NNW;16;81%;91%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;15;6;Periods of sun;15;9;ESE;6;70%;26%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and humid;25;21;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;21;N;13;73%;57%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Warmer;22;12;Inc. clouds;18;8;WSW;18;58%;66%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;37;24;Cloudy;33;24;ENE;11;65%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;31;16;Sunny and nice;31;15;ESE;8;42%;1%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny;35;25;Increasing clouds;33;25;SSW;13;65%;5%;8

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;14;7;Clouds and sun;13;7;E;11;72%;44%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy and chilly;3;-4;Partial sunshine;8;-3;NE;8;42%;3%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Turning cloudy;8;3;A little rain;6;-2;N;10;85%;81%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;5;-1;Partly sunny;4;-1;S;5;63%;25%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;19;10;Occasional rain;19;9;SW;9;75%;74%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;18;WNW;13;63%;78%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;2;0;Clouds breaking;4;-5;N;14;81%;15%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partial sunshine;7;-1;Inc. clouds;8;1;SSW;8;70%;59%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;9;1;A little p.m. rain;8;0;NE;10;70%;81%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;4;0;Bit of rain, snow;6;-5;ESE;8;70%;55%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;NE;13;59%;42%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;33;18;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;18;NW;8;45%;67%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and cooler;7;-1;Mainly cloudy;10;2;NW;9;27%;4%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and clouds;19;13;Sun and clouds;22;11;NNE;12;50%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;Not as warm;22;16;NNW;15;74%;33%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Some sun;26;18;Partly sunny;27;18;ENE;8;54%;13%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;32;22;Partial sunshine;32;22;ESE;11;65%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-5;Mostly sunny;7;4;SSW;19;58%;70%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NE;11;62%;4%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;3;-1;Spotty showers;3;0;SW;12;66%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;21;17;Sunny and nice;21;17;N;17;83%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Cloudy with a shower;18;16;S;14;78%;73%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;32;24;A shower or t-storm;33;24;E;15;74%;67%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;26;11;Hazy sun;26;11;NE;8;52%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Plenty of sun;12;2;Mostly sunny, milder;17;-6;E;11;19%;27%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;28;16;Hazy sunshine;31;16;NE;8;47%;1%;6

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;31;24;Overcast, a t-storm;30;24;W;10;77%;69%;6

Dublin, Ireland;More sun than clouds;9;4;Rain tapering off;11;8;W;19;96%;85%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;11;2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;NNE;10;27%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;18;11;Showers around;17;12;ENE;14;81%;84%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;24;19;Low clouds;24;21;SE;12;79%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Inc. clouds;26;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;26;18;NNE;11;79%;70%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;29;20;E;16;63%;25%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-4;-10;Mostly cloudy, cold;-6;-11;N;11;82%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;32;25;Some sun, a shower;32;25;SE;12;75%;64%;9

Hong Kong, China;Nice with some sun;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;E;15;77%;12%;3

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;27;21;Showers;25;20;ESE;7;75%;92%;2

Hyderabad, India;Brilliant sunshine;33;17;Sunny and nice;32;17;SE;9;28%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Hazy sunshine;24;8;N;8;47%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;8;5;Mostly sunny;11;6;ENE;12;72%;7%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;30;25;Cloudy with showers;32;25;W;12;71%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;27;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;N;21;32%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;16;A shower or t-storm;27;17;N;10;54%;79%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;More sun than clouds;12;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;16;2;WSW;8;23%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;17;Hazy and very warm;34;17;NW;10;43%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;More sun than clouds;21;7;Mostly sunny;21;7;W;7;60%;20%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Clouds and sun, nice;33;18;NNE;25;16%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;4;-4;Mainly cloudy;2;-5;NW;10;79%;72%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;23;Mostly sunny;29;23;NE;13;59%;26%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;24;WSW;10;68%;88%;3

Kolkata, India;Sunny and beautiful;29;16;Hazy sun;31;17;SSW;8;45%;0%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm around;33;24;NE;7;68%;73%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;13;3;A t-storm in spots;15;2;W;9;60%;45%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;33;26;A shower or t-storm;31;26;SSW;10;79%;69%;9

Lima, Peru;Clearing and nice;25;21;Variable cloudiness;25;21;S;8;78%;44%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Periods of sun;17;7;NE;15;55%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Clouds breaking;10;3;Mostly cloudy;9;7;SSW;12;83%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;25;10;Some sun, fog early;20;10;SSE;10;56%;57%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm in spots;29;26;Some sun, a t-storm;31;25;SSW;10;77%;96%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;15;0;Periods of sun;13;2;NE;8;51%;27%;4

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Turning cloudy;31;27;NE;12;63%;25%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, clouds;29;24;Morning t-storms;28;24;NNE;9;79%;91%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine;34;24;An afternoon shower;32;24;E;10;66%;54%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, warmer;29;13;High clouds;26;17;SSE;13;61%;64%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, pleasant;26;9;Periods of sun, nice;24;9;S;9;43%;10%;8

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;20;Partly sunny;28;23;ENE;16;66%;30%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;0;-6;A snow shower;-2;-8;NW;14;88%;77%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Lots of sun, nice;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;E;16;70%;55%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Nice with sunshine;29;20;Mostly sunny;32;22;NE;13;56%;6%;9

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;-3;-5;Partly sunny, breezy;2;-6;SSW;22;69%;10%;3

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;-4;-6;Cloudy;-3;-6;S;8;83%;59%;0

Mumbai, India;Brilliant sunshine;33;24;Hazy sun;33;24;N;12;39%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;14;A shower or t-storm;27;16;NE;19;59%;74%;12

New York, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;3;0;Mostly sunny, breezy;9;2;ENE;29;47%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;15;11;Sunny and warmer;20;6;SSW;15;53%;0%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cold with some sun;-17;-23;Cloudy and cold;-15;-17;SSW;12;83%;73%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with some sun;9;-1;Partly sunny;7;-1;NNE;10;43%;11%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;-1;-4;Snow showers;0;-3;N;5;82%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Becoming cloudy;-2;-9;Partly sunny;2;-8;S;16;66%;7%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;29;26;S;10;72%;59%;12

Panama City, Panama;Nice with some sun;32;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;19;61%;16%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy morning rain;28;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;28;23;NE;14;80%;92%;2

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;9;-1;Clouds breaking;9;1;S;5;67%;57%;2

Perth, Australia;Cooler;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;SSW;16;65%;2%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;36;24;Increasing clouds;34;24;SSE;8;58%;44%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;34;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;N;17;66%;44%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;21;Mostly sunny;33;21;ESE;11;38%;4%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-2;Clouds breaking;4;-4;SSE;7;63%;3%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;2;-12;Partly sunny;3;-5;ESE;5;21%;10%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;20;14;Rain;19;13;NE;14;69%;95%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;17;8;Variable cloudiness;17;7;SE;7;73%;6%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;29;24;A morning shower;30;25;E;12;74%;84%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly sunny;1;-1;A little p.m. rain;5;4;ESE;21;66%;91%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;-1;-5;A snow shower;-2;-7;S;11;84%;67%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;8;69%;63%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;29;19;Nice with sunshine;26;11;N;15;30%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Becoming cloudy;14;8;A little rain;12;5;E;11;87%;85%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow tapering off;-2;-4;Snow;-2;-6;N;12;60%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;10;Cooler;13;7;NW;25;63%;42%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds, nice;26;18;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;20;59%;12%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;27;23;A shower in places;27;24;E;23;70%;69%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;N;10;67%;13%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;28;7;Mostly sunny, nice;25;8;NW;7;35%;5%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;31;15;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;WSW;10;49%;32%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;N;9;77%;30%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;17;5;Periods of sun;17;5;NE;8;48%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;Rain;10;2;Bit of rain, snow;5;-3;NNW;17;63%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;2;-6;Variable cloudiness;5;-4;N;5;25%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny;11;6;Rain and drizzle;11;7;ENE;15;80%;93%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;25;Partly sunny, warm;33;25;NNE;16;65%;44%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Abundant sunshine;10;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;2;E;9;80%;67%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;28;23;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;24;64%;70%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;1;-6;Mainly cloudy;1;-5;ENE;7;75%;78%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;23;Partly sunny, humid;30;23;NE;24;63%;12%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;23;17;Sunny and warmer;28;17;SE;8;59%;5%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-3;-6;A snow shower;-4;-8;SE;8;67%;66%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;5;-4;Mostly sunny;8;-4;ESE;8;53%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, mild;9;2;Rain and drizzle;9;3;NW;10;74%;80%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;13;10;Spotty showers;15;7;NE;8;58%;85%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Afternoon showers;14;11;A shower in the a.m.;18;12;SW;20;70%;56%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;18;6;A little p.m. rain;16;8;E;6;55%;80%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;10;0;Mostly sunny;9;1;NNW;18;33%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy;1;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-1;SSE;19;71%;4%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Becoming cloudy;17;12;Clearing;19;11;S;3;61%;44%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;18;11;Spotty showers;15;9;WNW;8;89%;73%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;-10;-24;Mostly sunny, colder;-13;-27;SSW;8;73%;44%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;6;-2;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-8;NE;9;38%;4%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain to snow;4;1;Clouds breaking;4;-6;NNW;10;68%;16%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;33;23;Clouds and sun, hot;35;23;ENE;10;40%;3%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;2;-5;A snow shower;-2;-8;NW;14;74%;67%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;2;-3;Rather cloudy;1;-4;W;11;80%;36%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;24;20;Windy with sunshine;25;18;NNW;39;75%;0%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;35;16;Mostly sunny;34;17;WSW;8;41%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;12;3;Rain and snow;8;1;N;6;67%;87%;1

