  1. Home
  2. Economy

Formosa Petrochemical to cut gasoline price

By  Central News Agency
2018/02/17 20:10

Gasoline prices to fall during Lunar New Year holiday. (By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Feb. 17 (CNA) Formosa Petrochemical Corp., a privately owned fuel supplier, announced Saturday that it will cut domestic gasoline and diesel prices from 1:00 a.m. Monday to reflect increased output of shale oil in the United States.
With the move, Formosa Petrochemical's gas and diesel prices will go down by NT$0.6 and NT$0.7 per liter, respectively, which will result in 95 octane unleaded dropping to NT$27.2 per liter.
The fuel supplier said its 92 unleaded will be priced at NT$25.8 and 98 unleaded at NT$29.3, while its super diesel will be sold at NT$23.3 per liter.
Formosa Petrochemical's main competitor, state-owned CPC Corp. Taiwan, is likely to make similar price adjustments for next week.
CPC calculates its weekly fuel prices based on a weighted oil price formula made up of 70 percent Dubai crude and 30 percent Brent crude. (By Huang Ya-chuan and S.C. Chang)
oil prices
Formosa Petrochemical
CPC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's state petroleum corp and partners hold groundbreaking ceremony for refinery in Vietnam
2018/01/19 17:07
Gas prices will continue to rise in Taiwan, says CPC
2018/01/14 17:45
Taiwan gasoline prices to rise on New Year’s Day
2017/12/31 13:49
Mt. Datun near Taipei may be a source of geothermal green energy
2017/12/17 18:07
CPC Taiwan petrol corp. to begin refining petrol in Indonesia
2017/12/06 15:59