2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/17 19:03
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 4 of 9 medal events for Feb. 17
Through 50 of 55 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Germany 9 2 4 15
Norway 7 8 5 20
Netherlands 6 5 2 13
United States 5 1 2 8
Canada 4 5 4 13
Sweden 4 3 0 7
Austria 3 2 4 9
France 3 2 2 7
Switzerland 2 4 1 7
Italy 2 1 3 6
South Korea 2 0 1 3
Japan 1 5 3 9
Czech Republic 1 2 2 5
Belarus 1 0 0 1
China 0 3 1 4
OA Russia 0 2 7 9
Australia 0 2 1 3
Slovakia 0 2 0 2
Slovenia 0 1 0 1
Finland 0 0 3 3
Britain 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1