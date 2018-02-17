Israel's Netanyahu: A singular leader with a divisive legacy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be in trouble after police recommended bribery and other charges against him.

Yet he's not required to step down until a conviction, the prosecution could drag on for months, and the determined leader is digging in his heels.

For now, his coalition is lining up behind him, but public opinion could change that. If his Likud Party concludes he has become a liability, minnows could quickly turn into sharks and the party could replace him and retain power with the existing coalition.

Police say there is sufficient evidence to indict Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accusations he rejects.

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit, a Netanyahu ally, now must decide whether to adopt any of the police recommendations to prosecute.