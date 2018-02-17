India, Iran to work for stability in Afghanistan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, talks to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, during later's ceremonial reception at the Indian preside
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, wave to media as later's leaves after a ceremonial reception f
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani offers floral tributes at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi memorial, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. Rouhani, wh
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, holds hands of his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inspects a joint military guard of honor during his ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace, in New De
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, Ind
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, left, shakes hand with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, center, as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watche
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waits to receive Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday,
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, shakes hand with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, left, as Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, right, look
Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, centre, with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for the medi
NEW DELHI (AP) — India and Iran have agreed to step up cooperation in combatting extremism, terrorism and drug trafficking and restoring peace and stability in war-wracked Afghanistan.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the two countries will also make efforts to improve energy security and regional connectivity to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia through developing Iran's Chabahar Port and road and rail routes.
Modi and visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks in the Indian capital on Saturday.
The two countries also signed an agreement for avoidance of double taxation and implementing an extradition treaty signed in 2008.
India will also help Iran in running a multipurpose container terminal at the Chabahar Port for 18 months as part of a lease agreement.